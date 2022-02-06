Purina has not opened yet in Eden but is already giving back to the community

EDEN — The new Nestle Purina PetCare manufacturing facility in Eden is still under construction, yet the company is already getting involved and giving back to the community.
Purina recently donated $25,000 to aid in construction of the SquareOne Family Justice Center, as well as $21,500 to the Dan River Basin Association. In addition, the Eden team has organized pet food donations and volunteer events in support of the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
“We’re proud to make our community a better place and appreciate the organizations working tirelessly to keep pets and people together,” said Will Steiner, factory manager at the new Purina factory in Eden. “It’s not just a place to work; it’s being a member of this region.”
Steiner said community is a huge part of Purina’s identity.
“Purina has been sharing our resources to strengthen communities where we operate since its inception,” he said. “Our founder, Wiliam H. Danforth, laid the foundation more than 125 years ago, and those values are still ingrained in the identity of our company today.”
The recent donation to Help, Inc. is one of two delivered through the Purina Trust Fund — the $21,500 to the Dan River Basin Association, which is helping lead the Belews Park project in Rockingham County, and the $25,000 grant for the SquareOne Family Justice Center, a new facility designed to enhance support services for victims of violence in Rockingham County.
Bringing partners together under one roof from the Department of Social Services, civil attorneys, law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, and other human service providers, the SquareOne Family Justice Center was established in an effort to improve services to clients in the area. Help, Inc. broke ground on the new facility this past summer.
“The services provided by Help, Inc., in our community are invaluable, and we appreciate the proactive steps they’ve taken to expand and enhance their ability to support those in need,” Steiner said. “It’s an honor to play a small part in helping create and establish the new SquareOne Family Justice Center and provide more services for victims and their pets across Rockingham County.”
Since 1967, Help, Inc. Center Against Violence has provided relief to survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, and domestic violence. Often, families fleeing abuse have beloved pets that suffer trauma as well. Leaving those pets behind is unimaginable, which prompted the organization to open an emergency shelter in 1994. Since then, Help, Inc. has partnered with veterinarians, foster programs and other animal rescue groups to ensure the safety of victims’ pets.
“Purina’s support of our ambitious project will help provide our community an innovative, proven and life-changing initiative that is so badly needed in rural Rockingham County,” said Debbie Moore, outreach advocate for the SquareOne Family Justice Center. “Our county continues to rank eighth out of 100 counties for the largest number of clients served, yet our rural county lacks the basic resources to assist survivors in becoming self-sufficient.”
Following a Purple Leash Project fundraiser this past fall, Purina’s team in Eden also is donating an additional $1,455 to Help, Inc. The Purple Leash Project is a national initiative established by Purina and nonprofit RedRover to provide services and support for domestic abuse survivors with pets who often struggle to find pet-friendly sheltering options. More than 70% of women in domestic violence shelters report that their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet as a means of control.
Purina’s donation to the Dan River Basin Association will be used to support the development of the future Belews Park in Rockingham County. Belews Park will be located on 100 acres near Belews Lake and the Belews Lake Marina. It will also be close to the 189-acre Knight Brown Nature Preserve, which offers more than three miles of hiking trails. In addition, the park will create a potential connection to the popular Mountains-to-Sea Trail.
“As we continue getting more acclimated with our new home in Rockingham County, it’s evident that outdoor activities are one of this region’s best qualities, so it’s an honor to help DRBA and the county further their efforts to bring a quality attraction to our community,” Steiner said. “We’re excited to see lots of happy pets and people using Belews Park for years to come.”
The Nestle Purina PetCare facility in Eden is slated to open next year.
“We’re really excited to get up and running in Eden and produce our industry-leading brands in Rockingham County,” Steiner said. “We look forward to sharing updates on our opening plans soon.”
Steiner said he is enjoying his new home and learning more about the people and area.
“I’ve really enjoyed the process of getting to know the community and being introduced to other organizations that are passionate about pets and the people who love them,” he said. “I moved here a few months back and have been able to explore a lot with my 11 1/2-year-old Weimaraner named Ruger.”