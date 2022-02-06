Purina has not opened yet in Eden but is already giving back to the community

Bringing partners together under one roof from the Department of Social Services, civil attorneys, law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, and other human service providers, the SquareOne Family Justice Center was established in an effort to improve services to clients in the area. Help, Inc. broke ground on the new facility this past summer.

“The services provided by Help, Inc., in our community are invaluable, and we appreciate the proactive steps they’ve taken to expand and enhance their ability to support those in need,” Steiner said. “It’s an honor to play a small part in helping create and establish the new SquareOne Family Justice Center and provide more services for victims and their pets across Rockingham County.”

Since 1967, Help, Inc. Center Against Violence has provided relief to survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, and domestic violence. Often, families fleeing abuse have beloved pets that suffer trauma as well. Leaving those pets behind is unimaginable, which prompted the organization to open an emergency shelter in 1994. Since then, Help, Inc. has partnered with veterinarians, foster programs and other animal rescue groups to ensure the safety of victims’ pets.