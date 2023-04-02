EDEN — Thanks to a $22,500 donation to the City of Eden from Nestle Purina PetCare, Freedom Park’s dog park will not only have a new name but a host of fun new amenities sure to please dogs and their owners.

“This shows that Purina really cares about our community,” said Ray Thomas, the city’s assistant parks and recreation director. “This shows they (Purina) are going to be here, stay and be social.”

The new Purina manufacturing facility in Eden is scheduled to officially begin operations later this year. The dog park, which will close for renovations and reopen in May, will be renamed Purina Bark Park.

“It’s exciting to learn more about Eden and all it has to offer residents, including a great dog park inside Freedom Park,” said Will Steiner, factory manager at the Purina Eden facility. “It’s an honor to put our name on the dog park and work with the city to identify ways we can make the space even more valuable for residents and their pets.”

The funds from Purina will be used to add agility equipment/obstacle course, pet water fountains, mature shade trees, a leash post and a new sign, as well as a concrete entrance.

“It will be very colorful and fun,” Thomas said. “We’re going to make it ‘pop,’ and we believe it will attract more people with their pets.”

The City of Eden built a dog park at the front of Freedom Park about four years ago but decided to move it to a less congested area at the back of the park last year. About 200-by-220 feet, the dog park is now located at the corner of Stadium Drive and Edgewood Drive in front of the RV pads and beside the skateboard park.

Thomas said the dog park was built after leaders noticed so many people bringing their dogs to the park on leashes for walks.

“We felt a dog park helps get people out and about moving, and during COVID-19 it was really busy,” Thomas said.

The fenced dog park has two separate sides, one for small dogs and one for larger ones, each with its own individual entrance and dispensers filled with bags for proper disposal of dog waste.

“People have been really good about keeping the park clean,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the current dog park is already a popular spot, and he is looking forward to it becoming even more popular after renovations are complete.

“People love their dogs,” he said. “This is going to be great for people who don’t have a fenced-in yard or opportunity to let their dog out.”

Steiner agreed.

“Dog parks are a vital gathering place for pets and people alike in our communities,” he said. “The City of Eden has done a great job creating these amenities for residents, and it’s exciting to see how we can work together to enhance the experience and officially reintroduce the Purina Bark Park.”

Purina and the City of Eden are inviting local pets and residents to experience the revamped park during a Community Play Date event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The event will commence with a ribbon tugging ceremony and feature live performances from the Purina Incredible Dogs team, as well food and treats available for purchase. Leaders from the Purina pet food manufacturing facility in Eden will also be on hand to meet local pets, hand out pet treats and other branded items, and provide information on available positions at the Purina facility.

“We’re passionate about supporting the communities where we live and work and take pride in finding partners that are working to bring, and keep, pets and people together,” Steiner said. “Investing in enhancements to the Eden community dog park will hopefully enrich time together between residents and their pets and promote exercise and socialization for pets in our region.”

Visitors to the dog park are asked to stop by Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register their dog before they visit for the first time. Thomas encourages the community to come visit the dog park, as well as the many trails for walking and other fun amenities Freedom Park has to offer.

“It’s good for the pets and gets people moving,” he said of the dog park and other activities available. “If you keep moving, you keep living.”