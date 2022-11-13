RCC cabinetmaking class offers opportunity for students to created unique pieces

Gerri Hunt has always felt comfortable working with her hands and using tools. Her dad was as an architect and built the house in New Orleans that she and her family moved into when she was 3.

“He was still working on the house while I was growing up, so I was always around the tools and the creativity,” she said. “I loved that he could think up something, design it on paper and build it.”

When Hunt heard that Rockingham Community College, in partnership with Freeman Wood Crafters, was offering a cabinetmaking class, she and her husband, Randy Hunt, jumped at the chance to participate. Gerri Hunt is the director of public information for RCC, and Randy Hunt is director of the RCC Small Business Center.

“I knew my husband Randy and I had the capability of building custom items,” Gerri Hunt said. “We’re both very detail oriented, and we have a lot of tools and equipment in the basement, although it’s not set up as a workshop.”

Taking the cabinetmaking class with Jim Freeman from Freeman Wood Crafters was the perfect solution, as the couple was in need of a new bookcase, as well as a tall shelving unit for their bathroom.

Jim Freeman and his wife Susan, owners of Freeman Wood Crafters in Eden, decided to teach the cabinetmaking class about two years ago and have had a steady stream of students. The three-hour class is offered two nights a week each semester. Gerri and Randy Hunt have enjoyed it so much that they have participated every semester.

For her first project, Gerri decided to build a 7-foot bookcase to replace a smaller one in her art studio.

“It’s in a corner, and I wanted to be able to hang watercolor paintings down the side, since I would lose wall space,” she said.

The bookcase has adjustable shelves, three drawers at the bottom and bun feet. Hunt plans to put some extra drawer knobs down the side to hang her paintings, with others sitting on easels on the shelves.

Randy built a towel tower for his first project. This semester the couple is working together on one project, building mahogany French doors that will replace a window onto their deck.

“It’s the first step toward a complete kitchen redo,” Gerri Hunt said. “As soon as we get the door project done, we will start building new kitchen cabinets.”

Before students use anything in the shop, Freeman explains how to use the tools safely.

“Depending on the piece of equipment, he either stays right there watching and offering tips or demonstrations, or he carefully watches for a period of time until he determines the student can confidently use it,” Hunt said.

Hunt said Freeman does a nice job helping each student throughout the building process.

“Jim’s a wonderful and patient teacher, and I ask a lot of questions,” she said. “I don’t just want to know how to do what’s right at hand; I want to know about variations and what-ifs, and he is very responsive to that.”

Paul Weiner of Eden took the cabinetmaking class last spring, making a coffee table and end table.

Like Hunt, he was impressed with Jim’s commitment to not only help each student design and build beautiful pieces but also to do so safely.

“He and Susan definitely put safety first,” Weiner said. “They are patient, safety conscious and work with each student’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Elmo and Joan Glower took the class this past fall and spring, working on new cabinets for their home.

“Jim’s skills are superior, and he shares his knowledge,” said Elmo Glower. “I’ve never enjoyed a class as much as this one.”

Like Hunt and Weiner, Glower agreed that safety is a priority in the class.

“He wants you to be safe, and he wants you to have fun, and we do,” he said. “He preaches safety and old school carpentry; for example, he uses a hard ruler instead of a tape measure.”

A third-generation wood crafter, Jim Freeman started Freeman Wood Crafters in 2007, after building homes for years, to focus more on cabinets and other wood projects. He and his wife are enjoying sharing their expertise with students through the RCC classes.

“I learned from others and have all that knowledge rolling around in my head,” Freeman said. “I wanted to pass my knowledge on and repay what has made me a good living most of my life.”

Weiner said he may take Freeman’s cabinetmaking class again in the future, and Gerri Hunt said she and her husband plan to continue participating.

“It is incredible how much I have learned in three semesters with Jim Freeman,” Hunt said. “I will take this class as long as it is offered.”