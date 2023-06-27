WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College is offering two special One-Stop Enrollment events this summer, during which students can take care of everything related to enrolling for the fall semester in one quick session.

“Our goal is to take the stress out of enrollment by walking prospective students through the entire enrollment process at once,” said RCC Director of Public Information Gerri Hunt.

Staff will be on hand on two Saturdays – July 15 and Aug. 5 – to help prospective students complete their admissions application, apply for financial aid, meet with advisors, and register for classes.

“Departments from across campus are collaborating to bring enrollment services together to take the stress out of starting college, whether it’s a new student or someone returning to RCC to work toward a certificate, diploma or two-year degree,” Hunt said. “The event is for anyone who wants to earn credits to enhance or start a new career, or wants to earn credits that will transfer to their four-year school.”

RCC offers 16 associate in applied science degrees, six diplomas, and 20 certificates.

“We also have 10 associate degrees so students can spend their first two years with us, then transfer their credits to their four-year school,” Hunt said. “Or university students can take a handful of general education courses, paying less and enjoying smaller class sizes and individual attention from their instructors, and then transfer those credits to their university. That helps with some of the more complex subjects such as science, math, and economics.”

To sign up for a One-Stop Enrollment session at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. on July 15 or Aug. 5, fill out the form located at http://www.tinyurl.com/RCCenroll or call the RCC Admissions office at 336-342-4261 ext. 2333.

To ensure accelerated enrollment, students should bring a copy of their high school or GED transcript. Recent N.C. high school graduates should bring their lunch number, so RCC staff can locate and download their transcript from the College Foundation of North Carolina. For anyone who has already attended RCC, the college likely has their transcript on file.

Transcripts are needed so students can be placed into the correct math and English courses.

Anyone under the age of 24 is asked to have a parent present or available by phone, as parental information is needed to complete a residency form and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The events will be held in the Whitcomb Student Center on the RCC campus, located at 484 County Home Road.