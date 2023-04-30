Above: Kylee Rieger (center) was named the N.C. Community College System Academic Excellence Award winner. Other nominees include Braxton French (left), Thomas Blackstock (right) and (not pictured) Tristin Hendren, Zachary Lewis, Alyssa Martin, Johnna Parker Moore, Bryan Rothrock, Kayla Wyatt and Markus Yarber. Left: The Division of Workforce Development recognized the following, from left, front: Outstanding Student in Accounting and Finance Lydia Wells, Outstanding Associate in Applied Science, Medical Office Administration Amanda Victoriano-Tomas. Back: Outstanding Student in Manufacturing Technology Braxton French, Outstanding Student in Agribusiness Technology Kaylyn Frazier, Outstanding Associate in Applied Science, Business Administration Camille McCollum, Outstanding Student in Information Technology Michael Durcan, and (not pictured) Outstanding Student in Computer-Integrated Machining Joshua (Seth) Archer, and Outstanding Student in Electrical Systems Technology William Anthony Shelton.