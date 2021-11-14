Red Kettle campaign kicks off to raise funds for local children, families in need

With many people continuing to face the threat of eviction, hunger and homelessness, the Rockingham County Salvation Army has set a goal of $200,000 for this year’s Red Kettle campaign.

“Need knows no season,” said Major Hae Young Lee. “Although the holidays are often a time of joy, many people will not be able to celebrate this year because they are battling the effects of pandemic poverty.

“We will need to raise $200,000 through Red Kettles in 2021 to keep people in their homes this holiday season.”

Once again, volunteers will be standing at the iconic red kettles in front of stores at 16 locations throughout the county.

Red kettles are located at Walmart, Food Lion, Lowe’s Food, ABC stores, Belk’s and Walgreens.

The Salvation Army board members and county officials gathered Nov. 5 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center to launch this year’s campaign.

Even with the problems created by the pandemic last year, the kettle donations came to $165,000, reported Board Co-Chairman Ted Hopkins in announcing this year’s goal.

“It’s not about raising money,” he said. “It’s about serving people. Last year, we served 29,581 people.”