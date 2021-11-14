Red Kettle campaign kicks off to raise funds for local children, families in need

With many people continuing to face the threat of eviction, hunger and homelessness, the Rockingham County Salvation Army has set a goal of $200,000 for this year’s Red Kettle campaign.
“Need knows no season,” said Major Hae Young Lee. “Although the holidays are often a time of joy, many people will not be able to celebrate this year because they are battling the effects of pandemic poverty.
“We will need to raise $200,000 through Red Kettles in 2021 to keep people in their homes this holiday season.”
Once again, volunteers will be standing at the iconic red kettles in front of stores at 16 locations throughout the county.
Red kettles are located at Walmart, Food Lion, Lowe’s Food, ABC stores, Belk’s and Walgreens.
The Salvation Army board members and county officials gathered Nov. 5 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center to launch this year’s campaign.
Even with the problems created by the pandemic last year, the kettle donations came to $165,000, reported Board Co-Chairman Ted Hopkins in announcing this year’s goal.
“It’s not about raising money,” he said. “It’s about serving people. Last year, we served 29,581 people.”
This year, the names of 1,000 children are on Angel Trees at Truist (formerly BB&T) Banks and the three Walmart stores in the county, Hopkins noted. Participants will take names from the trees and purchase gifts. Each tag includes the gender, age, clothing sizes, and the child’s “wish list.” The gifts should be returned, unwrapped, to the banks or Walmart’s customer service desks by Nov. 29.
In addition, 500 families will receive Christmas food baskets to get them through the holidays.
Hopkins praised Major Lee and his wife, Syung, for their leadership and dedication in providing services for the needy even in the midst of the pandemic.
“This is all about the ministry,’ Hopkins said. “It’s the heart of the mission that makes a difference.”
Hopkins issued a plea to Rockingham County residents to drop money in the kettles anytime you pass one.
“Do what you can to help us reach our goal,” he said. “Every little penny, every little quarter, every little dollar that goes into the kettles adds up.”
County Commissioner Chairman Charlie Hall, also a member of The Salvation Army board, praised the organization.
“It’s wonderful how The Army shows the love of Christ,” he said. “We appreciate The Salvation Army and the good work they do.
“About 1,000 kids will get Christmas that might otherwise not get anything,” Hall said.
Board Co-Chairman B.J. Case also acknowledged the work of the majors, the board and the volunteers.
“I thought I was joining to be a blessing to other people but I am the one receiving the blessings,” Case said.
New this year is The Red Kettle Challenge, an added twist to the traditional Red Kettles to raise funds for those in need, Lee said.
“Due to the coronavirus, many businesses have closed or decreased their resources while the needs of The Salvation Army’s population have dramatically increased.”
Because of this, Lee said the bell ringers will have difficulty raising the required funds for all necessary programs this year.
“We are issuing the Red Kettle Challenge in our communities to step up the efforts to continue to help families who are hungry or on the verge of homelessness,” Lee said, noting individuals, companies, schools, civic groups and churches are asked accept the challenge of having their own Red Kettle teams with the goal of raising as much money as possible between now and Dec. 24.
“The amount we raise with Red Kettles will directly affect how many families we can serve all throughout the coming year,” Lee explained.
“Our goal is to engage 100 Red Kettle Challenge Teams with the hopes of raising enough money equivalent to the devastating loss we will feel from not having typical kettle donations.”
After the kick-off, Lee said more volunteers still are needed to ring the bells Mondays through Saturdays at the 16 different locations.
Groups of volunteers are asked to “adopt” a kettle location by organizing friends, family, co-workers, etc. to ring the bells, for at least a day or longer Mondays through Saturdays.
Individuals are asked to ring the bells for a shift, preferably for a minimum of two hours.
Often referred to as “the army behind the Army,” these volunteers play a crucial role in The Salvation Army’s ability to provide for the needy in our community, Lee said. “You will be helping us change lives and uplift families who might otherwise be facing a bleak Christmas.
“Money raised through the iconic Red Kettles is critical because it supports so many services we provide to the most vulnerable — not just around the holidays, but throughout the year,” Lee said. “Locally, we rely on funds from the kettles for programs like emergency utility assistance, rent, food pantry, soup kitchen, emergency overnight shelter, showers, clothing vouchers, etc.”
“The Salvation Army Rockingham County has already spent more than $1.15 million in direct financial assistance to help people stay in their homes in 2021, with more requests for financial assistance in the first six months of the year than in all of 2020,” Lee said. “Money raised stays in the communities where it was donated.
“Quite simply, we need more time and help to raise the needed funds and meet the increased need,” the Major said.