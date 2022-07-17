Region's firefighters grieve, after tragic Saturday crash claim's Reidsville native Rick Murrell

REIDSVILLE — Friends and fellow firefighters throughout the Triad offered words of comfort and raised funds this week for the family of Reidsville native Richard “Rick” Murrell after the longtime Greensboro firefighter died in a fiery crash in Brown’s Summit Saturday. The crash claimed the lives of two others.

Murrell’s wife, Tonya R. Murrell, 50, of Reidsville, a former Reidsville High School teacher, survived the accident, but was listed Tuesday in critical but stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, according to the Highway Patrol.

She was a front seat passenger and sustained breaks to each femur, ribs and suffered a brain bleed, according to family friends.

The accident struck hard at the heart of the firefighting community from Greensboro to Gibsonville.

Alexio Lattero, 16, a junior volunteer with Fire District 28 in Gibsonville, was traveling north on N.C. 61 during a rainstorm Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger and struck a Jeep Cherokee driven in the opposite direction by Richard Murrell.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on N.C. 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger from Kernersville and Lattero’s sister, Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville. Both died at the scene. Authorities have not released the identity of the teenage passenger.

Murrell, 58, who had spent more than three decades with the Greensboro Fire Department earning the rank of engineer, also died at the scene.

The State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit determined that the primary contributing factor in the crash was exceeding a safe speed for the conditions of the roadway (rainy and wet), a Highway Patrol spokesperson said by email Monday.

Alexio Lattero, whose injuries also were considered life-threatening, though his condition had improved by Monday, was expected to be released soon from Moses Cone Hospital, a Highway Patrol spokesman said Monday.

Lattero was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center. He has a valid N.C. Graduated Driver’s License that has a restriction 17 (limited provisional/level 2 license), authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said Lattero is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in Greensboro.

In Greensboro, colleagues remembered Murrell, who joined the Greensboro Fire Department on July 1, 1989.

“Rick worked at Station 5 most of his career and was a firefighter that was looked up to by all of those who worked with him,” according to a statement released Sunday by the fire department.

“Engineer Murrell was part of the Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team and was an expert in all of the technical rescue disciplines that are required of this team. He also was deployed as part of the USAR team multiple times across the State of NC and throughout the nation during several natural disasters.”

Murrell was a 1982 graduate of Rockingham County High School and played receiver on the school’s football team. He attended Reidsville Bible Chapel and was the father of three: Lilly, 21, Kathryn, 19, and Levi, 17.

Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson issued a statement Sunday:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Engineer Rick Murrell. Rick was a great husband, awesome father to three amazing children, great firefighter and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family.”

Greensboro firefighters have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the Murrell family: www.gofundme.com/f/rick-murrell-gfd.

By Tuesday morning, the effort had garnered more than $18,000 of its $20,000 goal.

“As he is remembered by stories, photos, laughs and tears … he is recognized for the impact that he has left on our community. Selfless leadership is nothing short of the example he has set for his family, community and crew members,’’ fellow firefighters wrote on the Greensboro Fire Department’s Facebook page. “Rick spent 33 years responding to emergencies all over the City of Greensboro. In his one life, he saved countless others.’’

Lifelong friend Jim Sands of Reidsville, counted Murrell among his most treasured friends and one who made a “huge impact’’ on all who knew him.“I feel bad for all of the victims, but Ricky was a real-life hero to me growing up,’’ said Sands, sports editor for RockinghamNow.

“Obviously, he put his life on the line on a daily basis as a firefighter and for others in this community. You know, he embodied those qualities long before he became a fireman,’’ Sands said.

“Rick was an Army veteran and a tough, almost larger-than-life kind of guy, but he was salt-of-the earth too, and super-nice — quick with an easy smile. He took me under his wing in the gym when I was a kid and really helped shape my life whether I realized it or not,’’ Sands said.

“The news of his tragic death is rough. My friends and I are pretty busted up over this. I think Rick was put on this earth to help people and he devoted his life to doing that, so I think mission accomplished.’’

Fire District 28 in Gibsonville posted a statement Monday on the district’s Facebook page about junior volunteer Alexio Lattero:

“His family has been long time friends of the department, as well as the community. Alexio is a well respected and active member in the junior program. The department asked for prayers for the family as they deal with the loss of a sister and a friend.

“We also offer condolences to the Murrell family and have been in contact with Greensboro Fire Department officials throughout the incident. Fire District 28 will continue to support the families throughout this tragic time.”

Funeral arrangements had not been finalized on Tuesday, and Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville issued a statement: “In consideration of the family circumstances, funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. The children and their extended families request your continued love, support, and prayers as they navigate the recovery for their mom, Tonya, and the future plans to honor and recognize their dad.’’

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.