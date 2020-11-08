Reidsville Lions Club marks 75 years of service

REIDSVILLE - The year was 1945. World War II had ended and soldiers were returning home. Franklin D. Roosevelt had been sworn in for a fourth term as president and a group of business leaders in Reidsville joined forces to organize The Reidsville Lions Club. It was chartered Feb. 2, 1945.
Seventy-five years later, the club still is going strong, providing services for the blind in the community.
As 2020 began, plans were being made to celebrate the 75th anniversary but, in March, we learned more about the coronavirus pandemic. Everything was put on hold, initially for what was expected to be a couple of months. Lions leaders hoped to have their anniversary event during the summer but as activities across the nation and state remained in lockdown, they canceled those plans.
Little is known about the early organization. Longtime member John Gentry said the club was sponsored by the Leaksville (now Eden) Lions Club. Some of the charter members included George Wingfield, Jim Holmes, Bob Wilkerson and Roy Wagoner and it is believed that Wilkerson was the first president.
The Reidsville Luckies, a minor league baseball team, had played in Reidsville from 1935 to 1940. After the war, they returned in 1947 and played their home games at Kiker Stadium in front of the old Reidsville High School (RHS) on Franklin Street until the team was dissolved in 1955.
The Lions quickly became involved with the Luckies, as they were called, to begin operating the concession stands for the team.
Wingfield, coach of the school’s football team, encouraged the Lions members to also operate the concession stand during the school’s football season. Since then, the club has been a Friday night fixture each fall for North Carolina’s winningest high school football program by managing and operating the concessions during all school’s home football games. It is one of the club’s most successful fundraisers.
“We split the profits. RHS football team gets half and we get the other half for our projects,” said Gentry, 86, a former Rockingham County Schools vocational counselor and a Lions member since 1975. He has served as president several times, district lieutenant governor, and was the chapter secretary for 20 years.
Recently, with some of the proceeds from previous sales as well as individual donations, the Lions built a new concession at RHS, Gentry said.
Another longtime member, Jimmy Thompson, recalls a time when the Belvedere Hotel closed and the Lions were meeting elsewhere.
He said the Lion Tamer, traditionally known for playing jokes, etc. to entertain the members, came to a meeting at the new location. Part of the activity for that meeting was the smashing of the old dishes the Lion Tamer had acquired from the old hotel. Thompson said the activity upset some members until they learned the dishes actually were unusable because they were chipped and/or cracked.
The Reidsville Lions Club is proud of the fact that Reidsville was the first to club to schedule the mobile eye clinic van which provides free services to blind individuals in local communities. The van has visited the area on many occasions since then.
“Our main goal and purpose is to serve the visually impaired,” said Jimmy Neal, who assumed the presidency of the club in June.
He said he joined the organization in the 1980s.
“It’s just an excellent opportunity to serve the community and there’s a tremendous need here to serve and aid the visually impaired," he said. "That’s our main focus and object”
Other officers are Kathy Reece, first vice president; Jeff Price, second vice president; Steve Manley, third vice president; Louise Uziel, secretary; Jimmy Roberts, treasurer; John Sweigard, Tail Twister; and Bill Popovich, Lion Tamer.
“We all enjoy the Friday night concession stands and helping the athletic department at Reidsville Senior High School,” said Neal, who taught grades six through eight at Reidsville Middle School until he retired in 2002. “We enjoy meeting the community on Friday night and the socialization we have with them.”
“The Lions club is such a good organization,” said Dr. Bob Daniel. “It is something that helps the blind and visually handicapped. That is the purpose of the funds we receive and the aid we give.”
Daniel became a member in 1954 after graduating from the University of North Carolina Dental School and returning to Reidsville to start his dental practice with Dr. John Hester.
“We had at least 35 members back in those days,” he recalled. “They were meeting in the Belvedere Hotel.”
One of his favorite projects is the annual Christmas gift of cash and oranges the members give to blind residents.
“They appreciate it so much,” Daniel said. “All of them were in need, basically.”
Gentry recalled the years when the Lions went door to door every May selling brooms, one of the major fundraisers at that time through the North Carolina blind services.
“Most of the brooms were being made at Greensboro’s Industries for the Blind, but they stopped doing it a number of years ago,” he said. That money was used for projects such as sending local blind residents to Camp Dogwood at Sherrill’s Ford.
For a number of years, Gentry drove blind participants to the annual fishing tournament at the Outer Banks in October. On some trips, as many as seven or eight fishermen attended from Reidsville.
“They bring the blind from all over the state and they fish from piers at Avalon and other piers set aside in three mornings for them to fish.”
During the week-long trip, Duke University volunteers provide workshops to teach the blind how to be independent and introduce them to new inventions such as talking watches, clocks, microwaves and computers.
Another project is collecting old glasses at a box in Pennrose Mall. The local club then donates them to the state Lions organization to ship to people with sight problems in Central America.
Another fundraiser is the annual golf tournament they usually hold in June of each year.
The Lions Club first became involved with the blind in 1922 when Helen Keller spoke at the national Lions convention, asking them to make blindness their main focus, Gentry said.
Although he has been involved with the Lions for many years, his involvement took on a personal note 10 years ago when his wife of 61 years, the former Christine Cliborne, was diagnosed with macular degeneration.
“It got worse and worse and the Lions Club sent in people to help her adjust to her blindness,” he said. Christine passed away in 2019 at the age of 83.
Her sister-in-law, Mary Cliborne Dove, 79, also has macular. She worked at the Industries for the Blind until several years ago, but now is completely blind. Dove gets assistance from the Lions Club in Burlington where she now lives.
Annually, the club presents a scholarship to a deserving graduate of Reidsville and Rockingham high schools. The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina is one of their favorite beneficiaries.
Most of all, the Reidsville “Knights of the Blind” are proud to have provided hundreds of eye exams and glasses to area citizens of all ages.
“I just think about the kids that couldn’t see and we put glasses on them so they could read,” Gentry said. “We helped with older people since blindness often doesn’t come until late in life. Through the years, we have done a lot of good for people. We serve.”
