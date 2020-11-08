Reidsville Lions Club marks 75 years of service

The Lions quickly became involved with the Luckies, as they were called, to begin operating the concession stands for the team.

Wingfield, coach of the school’s football team, encouraged the Lions members to also operate the concession stand during the school’s football season. Since then, the club has been a Friday night fixture each fall for North Carolina’s winningest high school football program by managing and operating the concessions during all school’s home football games. It is one of the club’s most successful fundraisers.

“We split the profits. RHS football team gets half and we get the other half for our projects,” said Gentry, 86, a former Rockingham County Schools vocational counselor and a Lions member since 1975. He has served as president several times, district lieutenant governor, and was the chapter secretary for 20 years.

Recently, with some of the proceeds from previous sales as well as individual donations, the Lions built a new concession at RHS, Gentry said.

Another longtime member, Jimmy Thompson, recalls a time when the Belvedere Hotel closed and the Lions were meeting elsewhere.