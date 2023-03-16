REIDSVILLE — Police here arrested a local man on drugs and weapons charges at a motel here on Tuesday that also netted nearly $17,000 in cash.

Reidsville Police Department investigators conducted a search of a room at the Royal Inn on Freeway Drive where they arrested Jerrico Storm Manus and charged him with: possession of a firearm by a felon; felony trafficking cocaine; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine; simple possession of schedule II, III and IV controlled substances; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Manus is being held on a $250,000 secured bond at the Rockingham County Detention Facility. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 11.

During the search of Manus's motel room, investigators recovered contraband, including: 4.26 ounces of cocaine, marijuana, two fireamrs, schedule II, III and IV pills, drug paraphernalia and roughly $16,700 dollars.

The investigation into Manus is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information about the case or any illegal drug operation contact Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 336-349-1010. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.