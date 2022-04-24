Reidsville man arrested on child pornography charge

REIDSVILLE — A local man was arrested Tuesday on charges he disseminated child pornography, the Reidsville Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.
Investigators with the RPD, assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, used a search warrant to enter the 2118 Belmont Drive home of Christopher Weldon Cobb, 26, where they recovered evidence of a crime against a minor and charged Cobb with second degree exploitation of a minor.
Cobb is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $100,000 secured bond.
His court date was immediately available.