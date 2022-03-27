Reidsville Middle School STEM Club participates in makerspace pilot

REIDSVILLE

Members of the STEM Club at Reidsville Middle School recently had the opportunity to mix ingenuity with creativity to design and manufacture their own Bluetooth speakers, thanks to Forge Greensboro.

A community makerspace and non-profit, Forge Greensboro provides affordable access to tools and technology. For a small fee, entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans, students, hobbyists, and inventors gain 24/7 access to a facility with 3D printers, a woodshop, machining, welding, and laser engravers, as well as a community of makers with whom to collaborate, learn and make. (STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and STEAM includes art.)

In January, Forge Greensboro started piloting collaborative Youth STEAM and Entrepreneurship programming in the region. Made possible by a $25,000 grant from the The Cemala Foundation, a Greensboro-based non-profit founded by the Cone family, the pilot brings students from Reidsville Middle’s STEM Club together with staff from the Forge to work on projects.

UNCG professor Dr. Sara Heredia, an authority on Youth Maker Education, suggested Reidsville Middle be considered for the pilot because of her work with the Rockingham County school through the university’s BRIDGES program.

“Dr. Heredia was impressed with what these students were doing in the club and the dedication of the teachers involved and connected us,” said Jennie Savage, Forge programs director.

“Reidsville Middle School is a wonderfully diverse school that reflects the demographics of the Triad well but deals with underconnection, which led Forge Greensboro to partner with them for the pilot.”

Underconnection, Savage said, refers to the available resources that RMS and the STEM Club have easy access to.

“Their school was recently indicated a ‘Low Performing School’ according to the Governor and the NC General Assembly, and we believe that is from a lack of financial and supplemental resources, which are closely tied together,” Savage said.

“Having access to programs like the Forge’s Youth STEAM Program allows schools to have low- or no-cost access to an impactful curriculum supplement that introduces students to the things that are no longer in every school.”

The Forge staff works with students and their teachers to build connections between STEAM curriculum, the design and prototype process, and the capabilities of modern tools.

Forge Greensboro staff traveled weekly to Reidsville Middle’s STEM Club meetings for about a month to introduce the Bluetooth speaker project, establish parameters for their designs and help them decide what would work and how their individual products would be manufactured at the lab.

Build Day for the students included a tour of the makerspace, including tool demonstrations, finishing their speaker boxes, using the Forge’s CO2 lasers to create parts, wire the speakers and assemble their finished product. The makerspace facility is located in the Southend neighborhood in Downtown Greensboro.

“It has been a joy working with the students in the Reidsville Middle STEM Club,” Savage said. “They are all so creative and unique and so inquisitive.”

Katherine Singleton and Manda Jackson serve as co-coordinators of the STEM Club at Reidsville Middle and thought participating in the Forge pilot would expose their students to new and exciting concepts they may not have access to in the classroom.

“We also thought it would help them work on team-building and problem-solving,” Singleton said. “We love giving our students experiences like this.”

The club, which consists of about 12 students, started by learning about how a speaker works by taking old speakers apart. They then explored how sound travels by playing with cup phones and making speakers out of cups and cardboard tubes.

Next, students drew their designs on paper and then cardboard before sending the designs to the Forge to be cleaned up and prepared for Build Day. Singleton said the students really enjoyed learning about all the tools in the makerspace and seeing how everything worked.

“I think our students learned that STEM is more than just science projects,” Singleton said. “Students need to know what STEM can offer them when it comes to careers and that learning can take place in many different settings.”

Savage hopes that students in the Reidsville Middle STEM Club learned to look at the world around them with a different lens and to confidently say, “I can make that myself.”

“Ultimately, we aim to empower them to pursue careers in STEAM and inspire the next generation of makers who build and design our modern world,” she said.

Through a partnership with Say Yes Guilford, the Forge will also soon offer a Mobile Innovation Lab, which will be an added extension of what is offered on site at the Forge.

Savage is excited to offer Youth Programming Exploration for other area students as the program grows.

“My overall goal and hope for Forge Greensboro is to become a household name in the Triad as a place where people can learn, make things and improve their lives,” she said.

“While I believe we are on our way to achieving that, the Forge needs more space and funding to scale up our capacity to reach and impact more lives.”