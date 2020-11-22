Reidsville native ensures "Winter Lights" continues at North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville

ASHEVILLE – For the past seven years, the North Carolina Arboretum’s “Winter Lights” holiday light show has been Asheville’s brightest holiday tradition as visitors flocked to see the gardens.
This holiday season,“Winter Lights” will continue to light up hearts and spirits with a safe, spectacular twist. Organizers converted the popular event into a drive-thru show, allowing guests to navigate through a one-mile stretch of the arboretum’s campus to see unique exhibits covered in thousands of holiday lights.
“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the arboretum is excited to uphold its annual holiday tradition for our community while protecting the safety and health of our staff and guests,” said Reidsville native George Briggs, who, as executive director, has overseen the arboretum from its beginnings in 1987.
In previous years, the family atmosphere was highlighted as guests strolled through the gardens enjoying the light show, entertainment, music and activities for children such as fire pits for roasting S’mores.
“It was a fun family activity with walking and enjoying the light show in a beautiful garden,” Briggs said. “It was a time when families came together. It gave them something they could do at the holiday season.”
Last year, more than 40,000 people from every state and several countries completed the tour.
“Ours is somewhat unique in the sense that it is a light show that springs out of our arboretum,” Briggs said.
Briggs said the vision for this event began becoming a reality in 2013, when he met Jerry Stripling. He said Stripling was in charge of the holiday lighting at Walt Disney World in Orlando before retiring to Asheville.
“He believed the arboretum was the perfect place for a light show and he was pretty much correct,” Briggs said recently in a telephone interview. “He helped us get started and helped train our staff.”
After the first two years, Briggs and his staff assumed the project internally.
“It has been a good thing for the arboretum and a good thing for the region and state,” Briggs said. It is the primary fundraising project of the year with proceeds directly supporting the arboretum.
When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread, Briggs and his staff realized they should develop a redesign for 2020.
“We have a very talented staff,” said Briggs, a 1965 Hargrave Military Academy graduate. “It’s been a challenge to redesign something of this magnitude but it has gone smoothly.”
The staff, including designers, installers, electricians, maintenance and horticulture departments, have been working on the new design for the past nine months because they knew it could not be done overnight, he explained.
The result is “equally exciting in a safe way under the circumstances,” Briggs said. “We want it to be an exciting adventure for a family so they can be safe in their own experience.”
Designed with an artistic flair, the new family-friendly event features beautifully lit displays and glowing landscapes nestled along the arboretum’s woodland edge and garden areas. Visitors will enjoy several new nature-themed displays, including winter wildlife, colorful butterflies, a special insect lantern exhibit and a giant daisy “garden.” Upon arrival, guests will select a special radio station featuring the sounds of favorite holiday tunes to accompany the show from inside their vehicles.
Since its inception, Briggs, the son of the late Howard and Lucy Briggs of Reidsville, has overseen $45 million in capital development at the facility. Today, he manages a budget of more than $6.5 million, as well as 75 employees and 600 volunteers. The arboretum attracts a growing crowd of visitors now exceeding 275,000 people a year.
Briggs holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Virginia, where he was one of four Thomas Jefferson Fellows, and undergraduate degrees in business administration and horticulture from Vanderbilt University and Virginia Tech, respectively.
He was an assistant professor of horticulture at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., before spending six years as director of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum system at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
After graduating from Vanderbilt, Briggs returned to Hargrave as a history and government teacher and coach of a couple of sports. Sara Hunt returned at the same time after graduating from Salem and became the art supervisor for Pittsylvania County Schools.
“We were introduced by the Hargrave librarian during a coincidental mutual visit to the library for entirely different purposes, and I signed up for her adult art class during which time we began dating,” Briggs said, adding he invited her to the Military Ball.
They were married at the end of their second year in Chatham before he entered Wake Forest Law School. They have three children and seven grandchildren.
Their son Lash, 45, is in data security at a bank in Whitefish, Mont. His wife, Alice, is a business consultant who has been involved for several years with Lucky City Brewing in Reidsville. She manages an economic development grant she secured for them several years ago.
Hunt, 42, lives in St. Louis and is a consultant for a recycling company out of Ann Arbor, Mich. His wife, Lauren, is a research scientist for Bayer in St. Louis.
Anna Plack, 39, who lives in Arden, is an occupational therapist and her husband, Jeff, is in charge of business development for the Biltmore Wine Co.
Briggs’ older brother, Howard “Buddy” Briggs, still lives in Reidsville.
The family spends a lot of time outdoors hiking and biking together, George Briggs said. Recently, he and Anna ran in the historic Shut-In Bridge Run, 68.3 miles that starts at the arboretum and goes up to Mt. Pisgah. They also have run together in the New York Marathon, and Briggs has participated in the Marine Corps Marathon.
He served as president of the American Public Gardens Association from 1995-97, and the founder and chairmand of the first Botanic Gardens Conservation Congress in 2000 in Asheville. It included 1,000 delegates from around the world and ratified an international plant conservation policy framework that now has been formally adopted by about 500 botanic gardens and arboreta worldwide.
In 2016, Briggs was awarded the North Carolina Award, the highest award of the N.C. Chapter of Landscape Architects. About 12 years ago, he was inducted into the Council of Fellows in the American Association of Landscape Architects.
“The arboretum has become a significant driver and supporter of economic development in the area and this is just one of the ways we have tried to make the arboretum relevant to the economic and community development of the mountains,” Briggs said. “We look forward to sharing this new experience.”
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979.
