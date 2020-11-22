Reidsville native ensures "Winter Lights" continues at North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville

“Ours is somewhat unique in the sense that it is a light show that springs out of our arboretum,” Briggs said.

Briggs said the vision for this event began becoming a reality in 2013, when he met Jerry Stripling. He said Stripling was in charge of the holiday lighting at Walt Disney World in Orlando before retiring to Asheville.

“He believed the arboretum was the perfect place for a light show and he was pretty much correct,” Briggs said recently in a telephone interview. “He helped us get started and helped train our staff.”

After the first two years, Briggs and his staff assumed the project internally.

“It has been a good thing for the arboretum and a good thing for the region and state,” Briggs said. It is the primary fundraising project of the year with proceeds directly supporting the arboretum.

When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread, Briggs and his staff realized they should develop a redesign for 2020.

“We have a very talented staff,” said Briggs, a 1965 Hargrave Military Academy graduate. “It’s been a challenge to redesign something of this magnitude but it has gone smoothly.”