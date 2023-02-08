REIDSVILLE — Members of the Reidsville Police Special Investigations Unit conducted a multi-agency operation last week that led to the arrest of a local man on drug and weapons charges.

Zaquain William Emmanual Martin, 21, of 22 Circle Drive was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, felony possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and deliver, felony trafficking of opium, felony possession of an altered gun serial number, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Further charges are expected as authorities investigate weapons found in Martin’s possession, according to a police department news release.

Martin is being held in the Rockingham County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Martin’s case or any incident involving the sale of illegal drugs contact the Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 336-349-1010. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Investigators with the Eden Police Department recently charged a local sex offender with violating the law that prohibits him from going on public park or school property.

Joseph Cantrell, 54, was located by authorities on the Smith River Greenway on Jan. 31 and arrested and charged with one felony count of violating sex offender registration conditions, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.

Eden police said in the release that Cantrell’s arrest is an example of their continued effort to combat illegal activities on or near public parks and schools.

Cantrell appeared before a Rockingham County Magistrate and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $75,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 8.