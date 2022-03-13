Reidsville police, ATF arrest felon on weapons charge, find drugs (copy)

REIDSVILLE — Federal authorities with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives joined Reidsville police on March 4 to arrest a 19-year-old here on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, Reidsville officials said in a news release.
Isaiah Ogunyemi of 8 Circle Drive will likely face indictments for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Authorities said they discovered drugs and related items during a search of Ogunyemi’s home.
Ogunyemi was arrested on similar charges last summer at 20 Circle Drive, police reports showed. Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department arrested him on June 28 after discovering 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a stolen AR-15 with a 50-round magazine, a Glock pistol, and cash at the address.
In June, Ogunyemi was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Information about the disposition of those charges was not immediately available.
ATF agents on March 4 transported Ogunyemi to Guilford County, where he will be held until his first appearance in federal court, the release said. The court date was not immediately available.
Search still on for suspected shooters
Two men suspected of firing guns near a mobile home park here eluded sheriff’s deputies early Saturday after a high speed chase, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies got a call at around 1:42 a.m. that residents of Stone-Eden Mobile Home Park had heard gunshots along Bob Trail. Witnesses said shots came from a silver Ford Focus as the car drove through the area.
No injuries were reported.
Soon after, deputies spotted the sedan and followed it in a high-speed chase. Officers with the Eden Police Department placed tire deflation devices along Thomas Harrington Highway and NC 14 and were able to deflate the suspects’ tires.
The Focus came to a stop on nearby Town Creek Road and two men fled on foot into the surrounding wooded area, the release said. Deputies, using K-9 teams, searched but were unable to locate the suspects.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the investigation or possible suspects call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
