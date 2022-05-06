 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reidsville police charge man with 'death by distribution of narcotics'

Pearson_Arrested.jpg

Kevan Allen Pearson Jr.

 Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — Police say they have charged a man with death by distribution of narcotics in connection with a death that occurred in Reidsville on Dec. 18, 2021.

Kevan Allen Pearson Jr. was arrested in Forsyth County on April 28 and placed in Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000.00 bond, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

The news release cited statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that show more than 28,000 state residents lost their lives due to drug overdoses between 2000 and 2020.

"We are diligently working to prosecute anyone who distributes narcotics which causes death," police officials said in the news release.

