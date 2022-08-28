Reidsville Teen Center reopening

REIDSVILLE — After two years of being shuttered due to pandemic restrictions, the Reidsville Parks & Recreation Teen Center will reopen Aug. 27 to showcase colorful artwork and tribute to a beloved patron.

A reopening celebration is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the 506 Sprinkle Street location.

Established in 2004 to serve area youth ages 10-17, the center was built with grants from the NC Governor’s Crime Commission and the Reidsville Area Foundation.

Its purpose: to provide a safe haven and learning environment for youth to develop life skills, city officials said in a news release.

The Teen Center offers programs that tutor and teach, such as homework assistance, STEM programming, mentoring, visual/graphic design, career readiness, technology and horticulture.

Add to that, the facility offers clothing and food banks, gaming competitions, field trips and more.

While the Center was closed, local artist Mary E.D. Ryan received a $15,000 grant from the North Carolina Arts Council for the Dream Team Visual Arts Program.

The grant provided for an equity-based visual arts program that focused on the artistic design and creation of a supportive environment at the Teen Center.

The program was initiated by a Community Advisory Committee comprised of adults and teens who reviewed the program guidelines, created a marketing strategy and discussed ways to network and encourage participation. The committee then planned and designed the first project.

A Teen Advisory Committee oversaw all the interior space projects and co-designed them with the Dream Team artists. The design and creation process was completely teen-driven, community-based and supported by the Dream Team artists, the release said.

The work took about five months. Dream Team artists helped provide education and support during Zoom sessions for the first two months of work, followed by a series of on-site painting projects over the next three months.

Among the projects are an outdoor installation of “peace poles,’’ and painted picnic tables. Inside the center, three rooms feature murals painted by youths.

“The re-opening of the Teen Center has many different programming components and innovative programs, such as homework assistance, which offers members the opportunity to receive individual help with school assignments,’’ said Quintin Robertson, Reidsville’s Parks and Recreation Superintendent. He noted that the center also offers a connection to a Rockingham Community College Career Readiness course designed to help youth with career choices, education and professional development.

Robertson said the center “will be used to create and develop a learning atmosphere for youth to thrive and explore their leadership skills. This programming is similar to a student union on a college campus and provides the opportunity for students to stay involved outside of athletics and the normal school day. Our staff is looking forward to working with the teens to improve many facets of their lives as well as provide a safe haven for them to come and have a good time.”

At the reopening there also will be a tribute to the late Portia Parris, who served as the Teen Center supervisor for more than four years and was very influential in coordinating the vision of the Teen Center with community partners, such as the North Carolina Arts Council and the Reidsville Area Foundation.

The Teen Center’s hours will be Mondays-Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-8 p.m. Membership is free, but potential members must be between the ages of 10 and 17.

For more information or to sign up for membership, please call the Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department at 336-349-1090.