Reidsville water main damaged, 14K saw boil water warnings, school closures

REIDSVILLE — Residents here had to boil water they consumed for safety, and schools were closed on Thursday after a contractor on Wednesday struck and damaged a 24-inch water main, city officials announced.

City crews were in the final stage of repairing the line on Thursday morning, but the boil-water advisory for the city’s some 14,000 residents was expected to last into the afternoon, officials said.

An independent contractor boring in a construction area damaged the water main, which sends water from the water treatment plant to the city, according to city officials.

The situation forced the Thursday closure of South End Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Monroeton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Learning Center, Reidsville Middle School, and Reidsville High School, Rockingham County Schools spokesman Adam Powell said in a news release.

School athletics contests were not canceled.

The makeup date for students will be October 31, the district said.

The fire department and public works crews worked hastily Wednesday and Thursday, flushing lines across the city, but residents saw plenty of brown water from their taps and low water pressure as they boiled water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Residents were further asked to limit water consumption because water service was limited to what was available in the city’s elevated storage tanks.