Restaurants see some cause for optimism as restrictions ease

The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry.
In early December, the National Restaurant Association reported that 17% of restaurants — more than 110,000 establishments — had closed permanently or long-term last year.
Celtic Fringe in Reidsville, which opened in 2012, is one. It closed its dining room in March 2020 and hasn’t reopened since.
Pre-pandemic, Celtic Fringe was a experiencing a solid year-over-year growth pattern, so the pandemic was especially devastating, owner/senior partner/executive chef Gary Forrester says.
Fifty percent capacity only allowed four tables and 22 guests. Even after an extensive remodel to place physical barriers between tables, Forrester says, the health department would not allow more guests.
“With the lifting of restrictions to 75 percent (capacity), nothing changed for us,” Forrester says. The restaurant was still limited to four tables and 22 guests.
“We have outdoor patio space, but springtime weather is not consistent enough to allow us to bring back the necessary staff to operate efficiently and profitably,” Forrester says.
He hopes to reopen in June.
Many Rockingham restaurants have to reinvent themselves to stay afloat.
Debbie’s Restaurant and Catering in Stoneville is a full-service catering business with a restaurant on the side.
Last March, Debbie’s started getting cancellationd “left and right,” says Amy Sparks-Martin, who owns the business with her father, Dennis Sparks.
“In two days, I had over $30,000 in cancellations, and it just snowballed as standing events like the annual Harris-Teeter picnic were cancelled,” she said.
Accustomed to providing catering for a couple thousand events each year, Sparks-Martin knew she had to use her creativity to ensure the survival of her business.
She created a drive-up setup at the restaurant to offer low-cost pandemic meals to the community, and they were so successful that many customers have begged her to continue the service even after the pandemic is over.
Curbside deliverance
Drive-thru, curbside and delivery options were a lifesaver for many businesses.
Ryan and Ashley Talley, who bought PG’s Home Style Chicken and Biscuits in PG’s Home Style Chicken and Biscuits during the pandemic, say they’re thankful the restaurant’s drive-thru has made it possible for PG’s to remain open during the pandemic.
“It took a while to figure out a way to keep the traffic from blocking Scales Street, but with the help of the Reidsville Police Department, the restaurant was able to reroute traffic to the large parking lot side, and things are working out well,” Ryan Talley says. “The customers have been so wonderful and patient with employees and traffic issues.”
Carryout business at Eden’s Downtown Deli’s blossomed after DoorDash contacted owners Carlyle and Donna Rees about joining their system.
The restaurant, which opened in 2015, offers homemade deli sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and ice cream.
“We had been doing business through a website that attracted orders from pharmaceutical reps and other business for about a year, and it exploded,” Carlyle Rees says.
The reps could no longer make direct contact with constituents because of COVID-19, so they held Zoom meetings and presentations and ordered food to be brought in.
“Instead of one or two orders weekly pre-pandemic, it turned into two to three orders a day,” Rees said. “Volume has continued to grow, and we are delivering as far as Asheboro, Winston-Salem and Floyd, as well as Lynchburg in Virginia.”
This growth led the owners to reimagine their business plan. They needed more preparation space, so they decided to reduce their indoor seating and expand their kitchen.
“This paid immediate dividends,” Rees says.
At Airport Drive-In Restaurant in Madison, “Our curbside actually boomed,” says Mark Shaffer, who owns the restaurant with his siblings, Frank and Keith Shaffer and Karen Stewart.
Their parents, Billy and Delores Shaffer, now deceased, opened the Airport Drive-In in 1964.
“We all grew up in this restaurant,” Mark Shaffer says.
The siblings did make some adjustments, such as switching to serving food in boxes and bags rather than trays and reducing their hours a bit.
In addition to takeout and curbside foods, 24 Blackbirds Cafe and Market in downtown Reidsville began offering heat-and-serve family-style meals for pickup or delivery.
Reflecting on the “roller coaster of changes for the hospitality industry,” 24 Blackbirds Café praised its local customers in a March 28, 2020, Facebook post. “We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people continuing to come get their lunches to go, ordering to feed their hard-working staffs and families, placing catering orders for future events.”
Get out(doors)
Eden’s Downtown Deli’s added a covered outdoor seating area, and the Reeses are so happy with the results of their changes that they have no plans to revert back to their pre-pandemic business model.
Café 99 in downtown Reidsville expanded its outside dining space into the Kelly’s Way water park next door, and when 24 Blackbirds first reopened, the eatery offered tables on its front sidewalk in addition to its side patio.
What’s next?
Gov. Roy Cooper announced in April that as vaccinations continue and trends stabilize, the state would lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.
On Friday, however, after new CDC recommendations, Cooper announced that the state was dropping those limits immediately.
Because of the preparations required, Celtic Fringe’s Gary Forrester aims to reopen around June 1.
“We anticipate that our initial reopening will be with a limited menu and with limited hours and reservations for seating as we rehire and retrain staff,” Forrester posted May 6 on Facebook. “We look forward to reopening and serving you again.”
Challenges remain.
“Without assistance, it will be a long, slow climb to regain all that has been lost,” Forrester says.
By the first of this year, as restrictions began to ease, Airport Drive-In reopened its dining room to limited seating, and now they are pretty much fully open. They continue to take precautions, such as staff wearing gloves and masks and cleaning and sanitizing dining areas after each customer visit.
Mark Shaffer and his siblings remain hopeful.
“Our goal is to cater to our customers,” he said. “We listen to them and take what they say to heart.”
Café 99 Manager Dave Gerrells, who also owns a catering business called CaterFest, says business is good, and sales are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
“The future is very bright,” Gerrells says.
Business at Debbie’s Restaurant and Catering is looking more normal, especially on Saturday mornings, traditionally one of Debbie’s most popular service times.
“The uncertainty has been hard, but we are so grateful to all our customers, many of whom have sent us notes of encouragement through it all,” Sparks-Martin said.
She is excited to be getting catering orders again, and has some weddings and events booked.
Restaurant owners say they’re thankful for their customers and hard-working employees.
“We have been very fortunate to have stayed as busy as we have been with COVID-19,” Ryan Talley says, “and we owe that to our loyal customers and dedicated employees.”
At the end of 2020, 24 Blackbirds Café and Market’s Tara Ferrell posted on Facebook: “I couldn’t be happier and more humbled to still be standing in our small business with a dedicated team that has supported us and the loyal customers that have loved on us throughout this wild ride that 2020 bestowed upon us.”