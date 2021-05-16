Restaurants see some cause for optimism as restrictions ease

Debbie’s Restaurant and Catering in Stoneville is a full-service catering business with a restaurant on the side.

Last March, Debbie’s started getting cancellationd “left and right,” says Amy Sparks-Martin, who owns the business with her father, Dennis Sparks.

“In two days, I had over $30,000 in cancellations, and it just snowballed as standing events like the annual Harris-Teeter picnic were cancelled,” she said.

Accustomed to providing catering for a couple thousand events each year, Sparks-Martin knew she had to use her creativity to ensure the survival of her business.

She created a drive-up setup at the restaurant to offer low-cost pandemic meals to the community, and they were so successful that many customers have begged her to continue the service even after the pandemic is over.

Curbside deliverance

Drive-thru, curbside and delivery options were a lifesaver for many businesses.

Ryan and Ashley Talley, who bought PG's Home Style Chicken and Biscuits during the pandemic, say they're thankful the restaurant's drive-thru has made it possible for PG's to remain open during the pandemic.