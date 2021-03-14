Rock and neighboring counties see major downturn in infection rates

WENTWORTH — Between March 5 and March 9, Rockingham County tallied only 33 new COVID-19 infections and reported an on-target infection rate for the third week straight.
The infection count since the start of the pandemic is 6,899 individuals, county health records show. On March 5, that number was 6,866. About 70%, or 4,826, of those individuals are recuperating and under quarantine, while about 28%, or 1,892, have recovered. Demographic details from the health department show that 4,035 of those who’ve been infected with COVID-19 in Rockingham are over age 40, while the balance are below.
The COVID-19 death toll for Rockingham County stands at 82 — as of March 9 — and has not increased in more than a month. Hospitalizations remain high and steady at 91, nearly the same number of inpatients recorded over the past two months.
With an infection rate of 5%, Rockingham sits right on what the CDC terms a safe boundary for a community infection rate. An infection rate of 5% or below signals that a community has managed to keep transmission of COVID-19 under relatively good contol, experts contend. The statewide infection rate is at 4.6%, state health records show.
And most of Rockingham’s neighboring North Carolina counties have dramatically decreased infection rates in recent weeks.
Rockingham County has conducted more than 75,110 COVID-19 tests. Statewide, at least 874,906 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11,535 have died from the disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, vaccine clinics opened doors to frontline essential workers one week earlier than expected last week and those vaccines continue.
Frontline essential workers may register for vaccines with Cone Health
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina became eligible to sign up through Cone Health.
Appointment sheduling at conehealth.com/vaccine is available for the following:
People 65 and older.
Health care workers.
Residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
People who work in child care and pre-K to 12 education.
Frontline essential workers.
People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available..
People eligible for vaccination can join Cone Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointments notification list. They will be updated on Cone Health’s weekly vaccine allocation from the state, as well as when new appointments will be offered online. People can join the list by going to conehealth.com/vaccine.
Cone Health has contacted all those currently eligible on its waitlist to schedule appointments and is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist, according to the release.
How to register for your vaccine with RCHD and UNC Rockingham Health
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination dose availability every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare will also offer vaccinations through its UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic as more doses becomes available from the state. UNC encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don’t yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.