Rock and neighboring counties see major downturn in infection rates

Cone Health has contacted all those currently eligible on its waitlist to schedule appointments and is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist, according to the release.

How to register for your vaccine with RCHD and UNC Rockingham Health

The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination dose availability every Friday.

Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.

UNC Rockingham Healthcare will also offer vaccinations through its UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic as more doses becomes available from the state. UNC encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.

After your shot

While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.