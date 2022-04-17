Rock The Lot Barbecue Sale April 30 features smoked pork butts, bbq plates and fun

MAYODAN — Barbecue chefs will smoke pork butts throughout the night to render tasty fare for the upcoming Rock The Lot Barbecue Sale on April 30, a major fundraiser for the nonprofit help agency Lot 2540 here.

The agency, through its Mobile Market food pantry, thrift store, lunch service, health screenings, Bible studies and the like, gives free support to Rockingham County’s most marginalized citizens.

The barbecue event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters at 411 S. Second Avenue and will include live music, games and prizes throughout the day.

Customers may pre-order smoked BBQ Butts in advance for pickup on April 30 for $40 each. (only 25 available). Call: 336-523-0541 or visit www.lot2540.com for more information.

Or purchase BBQ by the quart for $15 or $8 barbecue plates, which will feature pork barbecue on a bun with slaw, baked beans and chips.

For convenience, pickups may be made at a street-side drive-thru at Lot 2540 or at Penn Memorial Baptist Church at 2029 Freeway Drive in Reidsville.