RockATOP program continues to benefit students and the community

"We want everyone to graduate high school with a workable plan," Craddock said. "All our life, we've told these kids the next step is college, but that is not for everyone."

Some careers require a four-year degree, while some require certification and licenses or a two-year degree.

"Some students go straight to work and some straight to college or the military, but we're missing those in the middle," Craddock said. "Some need education beyond high school but not necessarily a four-year degree."

The RockATOP program aims to fill those gaps, as well as fill the needs of companies in Rockingham County.

While most students graduating from the apprenticeship program gain an associate of applied science in manufacturing, RCC works to tailor offerings to the specific needs of companies and students.

"If the company wants the student to earn an associate in science and go on to engineering school, and that fits in with the apprenticed position, then we can put the student in the associate in science degree," said Jennifer Lester, the applied technologies and apprenticeship coordinator for RCC. "We work with the company to determine the needs of the company and the requirements of the apprenticed position."