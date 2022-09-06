Rockingham among counties no longer required to have vehicle emissions test

ROCKY MOUNT — Rockingham County residents no longer need to get a yearly vehicle emissions test.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Rockingham, Lee and Onslow as North Carolina counties where the tests are no longer required starting Nov. 1, N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release. They join 78 other counties that also do not require residents to get the annual vehicle emissions test.

Annual safety inspections are still required.

Nineteen counties — including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph — still require the emissions test, NCDOT said.

The three counties are able to drop the test as part of the Regulatory Reform Act of 2016-2017 passed by the N.C. General Assembly during the 2017 long session, NCDOT said.