Rockingham community asked to help county-wide food drive to feed neighbors in need

A nine-year-boy stirred something in a pot on a wood-burning stove in his living room as a visitor awaited the arrival of his mother from work. Curious, the visitor asked what he was cooking.
“Chicken soup,” replied the child. The visitor looked into the pot, astounded that only a chicken leg, thigh, neck and back bones were in it. She later took the family several large bags of food donated by her co-workers.
Curious about two elementary school students who got off their bus every day near some woods in Eden, a Rockingham County Schools bus driver went back to where he dropped them. They always said their mother was picking them up.
Following a path through the woods, the driver located the children and their parents inside a car. Shocked to see him, the parents told him they had lost their jobs after the company where they worked closed. When their unemployment ended, they lost their home and had no money to move any place else.
The family camped out near the mall, using the restrooms there to “wash up” every day. They begged the driver not to report them for fear of losing their children. However, he had no choice and waited as social services representatives arrived. They placed the little family in a motel, eventually helping the mother find a job as a security guard. Sadly, the father had a malignant tumor and died a few months later. Eventually, the mother moved her family into a small apartment.
Another woman and a boy of about 12, carrying grocery bags, got out of a car on a bridge across Smith River. They crawled over the guardrail and went underneath the bridge. A person who saw them later went back and followed a path to beneath the bridge. There was the woman in a lawn chair and the boy on a sleeping bag, apparently doing his homework.
The woman was unemployed. They had been under the bridge several days. She said she got a small check from the boy’s father but couldn’t afford to rent even a room. The person who found them contacted authorities, who put them in an apartment.
These are sad stories, but you say they couldn’t happen in Rockingham County. That’s where most people are wrong. Rockingham County has numerous homeless people and many parents have trouble buying enough food for their children, often going hungry themselves so their children can eat.
The 11th annual Countywide Food Drive gets underway March 1, and concludes April 30. Distribution of collected food begins May 1. The goal is to provide 50,000 pounds of food to those in need.
“Hunger doesn’t go away,” said Blake Dawson, co-chairman of the food drive committee. “In fact, our agencies are seeing record numbers of people coming in to get food for their families.” One couple who had helped with the food drives in the past are among those now receiving food.
For the past 10 years, the Committee of 100 has sponsored a county-wide food drive to help seven agencies provide food to families like these and to help fill backpacks for students.
Two weeks after the 2020 food drive started, the state was shut down because of the pandemic. Although many businesses and factories closed, the drive still met its goal, including a 22,000-pound humanitarian order from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Hands of God Pantry Coordinator Michael Goad said without the food drive, “It would be very difficult to continue feeding our clients.”
He expressed appreciation to the church for the humanitarian order that was divided between the seven agencies, giving them more than 3,000 pounds each.
“This donation (in 2021) will help greatly in serving our clients healthy food to help nourish our clients during their difficult time,” Goad said.
Neil Jacques recently was named new co-chairman to serve with Dawson. He replaces Ann Fish, who will continue as a consultant.
“I am inspired by the work done to assist our neighbors in Rockingham County,” Jacques said. “The people involved in the seven charities this food drive supports work selflessly to feed and support those in the county. They not only provide food and other essentials but provide a level of personal support necessary for those in need.”
Dawson and Fish organized the first food drive 11 years ago.
At that time, they were asked by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to come up with an idea to make the church more visible in the community. Initially, they thought the drive would be a one-time event. However, the five agencies they assisted that year requested it become an annual event.
“It has been an ongoing success, growing from five agencies that first year to seven now and from 10,000 pounds to 50,000 pounds,” Dawson said.
A number of churches, businesses, organizations and individuals are involved in the annual collection process.
Several ROTC classes at the county’s four high schools have been involved in the past and the organizers hope they will continue this year.
“Right now, it’s a big demand to assist those in the community,” said lst Sgt. David Bray, Senior Army Instructor with the Morehead High School Army ROTC. “We try to teach the cadets it’s always a blessing to bless others. We want to give back to the community.”
The City of Eden is a strong supporter of the food drive. Interim Fire Chief Todd Hardin put out boxes at the local fire departments in February and plans to give the food collected by the firefighters to the Rockingham County Veterans pantry.
This year, most county fire departments are serving as convenient drop-off points for people in more rural areas. Many have been involved for several years, Dawson said.
“It’s just easier for someone drop of food at the local department or hand a bag of food to a neighbor who is a firefighter in these times when social distancing is a high priority for most citizens,” he said. “Several departments have done this in the past and brought in quite a bit of food on the final day.”
Several agencies that benefit from the collection efforts also provide food for the backpack programs in the local schools. Even though public schools have been closed for most of the school year, school staffs have worked to make sure children who otherwise might go hungry still get the backpacks filled with food.
However, with the pandemic, the agencies have had to change their distribution process and schedules.
Cooperative Christian Ministries President Lynn Young said they give out food only 9:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and their clients are no longer allowed in the building.
“We go out to cars and take information,” Young said. “Clients are required to wear a mask. We check client information with computer information and give food accordingly.”
Young said they are seeing more new clients because of job losses.
“We have a lot of partners who help us collect the food each year,” Dawson said. “We encourage churches, businesses and organizations to do drives within their units and drop off the food at one of the agencies or other designated drop-off points.
“Youth groups such as scouts also can conduct food dives within their neighborhoods as special service projects,” he said. “It is important to involve our youth because if they learn about helping others at an early age, it usually develops into a lifelong trait.”
In early February, a committee of volunteers and representatives from the seven agencies decided to go ahead with the 11th annual food drive, which will run throughout March and April.
“We still are not sure how many companies, churches, and organizations will be on board this year, but we have new prospects in a number of the areas,” Dawson said. “It’s sad to listen to the stories about mothers begging for extra food because their children are hungry.”
Dawson said food pantries’ shelves often empty out almost as quickly as they fill them with donated foods.
“You can be confident that the donations made, whether in time, food or cash will go to help someone in need,” Jacques said.
Volunteers are now contacting people asking them to seek donations from employees, friends, relatives and neighbors during the two-month drive, Dawson said.
“If you have not been contacted and want to help, please get in touch with us.”
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her atannsomersfish@gmail.com.
