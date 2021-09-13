Rockingham County Board of Elections to conduct precinct chief judge training on Sept. 15

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will be conducting precinct chief judge training from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the board of elections office, 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.

This session will be for precinct chief judges training only; board of elections board members will be present during this training but board business will not be conducted.

The Rockingham County Board of Elections Office will be open during the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

For information, call 336-342-8110, Ext. 2410.