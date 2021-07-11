Rockingham County High student recognized for 13 years of perfect attendance

As a youngster growing up in elementary and middle school, Trevor Prevette’s parents instilled in him the importance of not missing school.
By the time he reached high school, the desire and determination to not miss a day was entirely his own.
Prevette was recently recognized at a Rockingham County Schools board meeting for 13 years of perfect attendance – kindergarten through high school.
“I would say it was my freshman year of high school when I realized, ‘I’ve made it this far not missing any days; why not go all the way,’” said Prevette, 18. “Plus, I’ve never been good at catching up on work missed and knew I needed to be there every day in person.”
A 2021 graduate of Rockingham County High School, Prevette attended Bethany Elementary School and Bethany Community School for middle school.
His parents, Ken and Carrol Prevette, were a big motivating factor for years.
“I didn’t realize it was abnormal to never miss a day until I got to high school,” he said with a laugh.
While there were days when he was younger that he might have said, “I don’t feel like going today,” he recalls his parents answering, “Nah, you’re going.”
“For the most part, I got really lucky,” he said. “The few times I got sick happened to be during Christmas or Easter breaks.”
As Prevette advanced to high school, his desire to go to college also fueled his determination to never miss a day of school.
“I thought perfect attendance would look good on my college applications and show my commitment,” he said.
His strategy seemed to work, as he was accepted to eight of the 10 colleges to which he applied. He mentioned his perfect attendance in his college essays.
In addition, Prevette was inspired by his sister, Courtney, who also graduated from Rockingham County High School with perfect attendance for all 13 years of school. She is a rising senior at Appalachian State University, where Prevette also will attend in the fall.
While it was tempting to miss a day here and there, Prevette persevered. Even on exam days, if he didn’t have an exam, he still showed up for school and spent half the day reading and studying in the cafeteria so he was not counted absent.
“I just felt like not missing a day showed colleges my commitment, as well as the caliber of student I am,” he said.
A member of the National Honor Society and Bass Fishing Club, he was also active in ROTC all four years of high school. He was a member of the Kitty Hawk Air Society, a national academic honor society. A cadet major, he served as a support squadron commander and was part of the Top Six Leadership.
“I loved getting to meet new people, and it taught me valuable citizenship skills,” Prevette said of his involvement with ROTC.
He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout and built four picnic tables at his former middle school for his Eagle Scout project. He has worked at Lowes Foods in Reidsville and recently started a summer job with Lowe’s Home Improvement. He also helped with an ROTC camp this summer.
In high school, he also was involved in Teen Court for the county. He spent the summer of his sophomore year with Teens Westward Bound, traveling to 23 states in 23 days. That experience was a big eye-opener for Prevette.
“I was comfortable where I was, but this opportunity opened my eyes to the rest of America and what it has to offer,” he said. “It also helped me with my social skills.”
Always a strong student in math, Prevette took advanced math classes in school and participated in dual enrollment with Rockingham Community College to gain college math credits. His love of math, as well as civics and economics, led him to his desired major at Appalachian State — business/finance.
“I took a civics and economics class in high school, learned about the stock market, and my interest was piqued,” he said. “My goal is to become a stockbroker.”
And, he hopes to maintain good attendance in his college classes.
“I plan to do as much as I can do to not miss a day while I’m in college, too,” he said with a chuckle.
