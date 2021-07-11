Rockingham County High student recognized for 13 years of perfect attendance

As Prevette advanced to high school, his desire to go to college also fueled his determination to never miss a day of school.

“I thought perfect attendance would look good on my college applications and show my commitment,” he said.

His strategy seemed to work, as he was accepted to eight of the 10 colleges to which he applied. He mentioned his perfect attendance in his college essays.

In addition, Prevette was inspired by his sister, Courtney, who also graduated from Rockingham County High School with perfect attendance for all 13 years of school. She is a rising senior at Appalachian State University, where Prevette also will attend in the fall.

While it was tempting to miss a day here and there, Prevette persevered. Even on exam days, if he didn’t have an exam, he still showed up for school and spent half the day reading and studying in the cafeteria so he was not counted absent.

“I just felt like not missing a day showed colleges my commitment, as well as the caliber of student I am,” he said.