Rockingham County moves ahead with Group 5 inoculations, ahead of rest of state

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County health officials decided Monday to begin vaccinating members of Group 5, all individuals 16 and older.
The county joins Greene and Craven counties in moving forward with Group 5, ahead of the rest of the state.
The decision to move on to Group 5 came after a weekend of slim clinic rosters for the rural Piedmont county.
With nearly 30% of its 91,000 residents already vaccinated, health officials said they didn’t see expected demand for the vaccine over the weekend from Groups 1-4. And a couple hundred shot opportunities were passed up, officials said.
In general, Rockingham Countians are doing a good job at keeping COVID-19 numbers low, but getting vaccinated promptly, social distancing and mask wearing are the keys to reaching complete safety, health officials say.
There is still community spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
“You’d be surprised how many contacts these positive cases have as they have relaxed the mask wearing and congregated in large groups of unvaccinated people,’’ said Trey Wright, public health director for Rockingham.
“Point of matter is — don’t go without vaccination because you want one vaccine over the other,’’ Wright said, noting all available vaccines are highly effective, whether manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.
“Vaccinate sooner than later so we do not continue down the road of increased cases and potential contacts to positive cases,’’ Wright said.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around those who have not yet received their vaccine, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.
Hospitalizations down
Another measure of the county’s general success at tamping down the infection rate is the decrease in its hospitalizations.
For the past month, the number of inpatients from Rockingham has decreased from around 96 to Tuesday’s count of 74.
Six deaths were recently reported for Rockingham Countians, aged 67-97, according to county health officials.
There are numerous reasons for lags between the time of a death and the time that the county receives a death certificate, officials explained, noting that deaths that occur outside county limits must be processed elsewhere and mailed in. The total death toll for Rockingham is 94 at press time.
Vaccinations easy to access
The county’s vaccination campaign is operating steadily with the Rockingham County Health Department joining Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care in coordinating for mass vaccine clinics at the Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus at 558 County Home Road in Wentworth.
Around 30% of Rock’s 91,000 residents have been vaccinated.
How to register for vaccines
To sign up for a vaccine, residents should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through and mass clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
In addition to the county health department, Rockingham County residents may look to Cone Health for vaccines at conehealth.com/vaccine.
People without internet access or email accounts should call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available, officials said.
County residents may also seek a vaccine through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden. UNC Rockingham encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.