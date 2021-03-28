Rockingham County moves ahead with Group 5 inoculations, ahead of rest of state

“Vaccinate sooner than later so we do not continue down the road of increased cases and potential contacts to positive cases,’’ Wright said.

Vaccinated? Still wear your mask

It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around those who have not yet received their vaccine, experts agree.

Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.

Hospitalizations down

Another measure of the county’s general success at tamping down the infection rate is the decrease in its hospitalizations.

For the past month, the number of inpatients from Rockingham has decreased from around 96 to Tuesday’s count of 74.

Six deaths were recently reported for Rockingham Countians, aged 67-97, according to county health officials.