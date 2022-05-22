Rockingham County News Briefs

Recreation business set to open in July

A few popular outdoor pastimes that have been all the rage nationwide have come to Rockingham County.

Robinson’s Recreation Farm, located at 716 Sandy Cross Road in Reidsville, is building axe-throwing lanes that will be ready in time for their Grand Opening event on July 16.

The farm currently operates an escape room for those who want to try to solve a murder mystery and beat the clock.

And later this year the farm will open a “rage room’’ for patrons who need to relieve a bit of stress or just have the urge to smash things. Such rooms are full of easy and safe-to-break items and sledge hammers.

The escape room costs $10 per person per 30-minute game. Each game holds a maximum of five people. For more information, contact: https://robinsonsrecreationfarm.com.

Kegs and Korks to hold cancer benefit May 21

One of the Triad’s largest beer, wine and food truck festivals is just days away.

The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Center will host its 1st Annual Kegs and Corks to Kick Cancer festival May 21 in historic downtown Madison. All proceeds will go to help local cancer patients.

The new fundraiser festival has a large line up of vendors from all over North Carolina. Breweries will bring in their draughts from Atlantic Beach, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Mt. Airy and more. Wineries from across the state also will bring their finest vintages to uncork for the outdoor gala. And the crowd won’t go hungry with more than 10 food trucks to choose from.

Tickets are $20 until May 18th and may be purchased at: bljcancerfund.org. The first 500 to purchase tickets online will receive a commemorative tasting glass.

The Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund was established in 2001 to financially assist Rockingham County cancer patients and their families. After his cancer diagnosis, Barry Joyce had a vision of helping those that lacked the resources so that they could focus more of their energy on beating cancer.

The Center provides patients with emotional and social support as well with support groups, weekly chats, monthly meal boxes, a monthly drive-up dinner, daycations and more.

The fund assists with every type of cancer and, since opening, has helped 14,000 people. It’s the only agency to service all of Rockingham County and does not receive funding from the government or United Way.