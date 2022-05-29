Rockingham County News Briefs

EMS practices with mass-casualty drill

Rockingham County is home to 128 emergency service personnel and on May 19 the training staff hosted two shift crews and Rockingham Community College medical students in a SMART Triage and Mass Casualty training. Along-side this, AirLife Virginia flew in a helicopter and assisted with the day’s events.

Training began at 9 a.m. with EMS Assistant Training Officer Brian Ward leading the crews in triage protocol. The Emergency Service participants then were given a scenario in which they had to safely and efficiently carry out a mass casualty situation. Participants read cards with different symptoms and identified which course of action was needed for that card or patient. Once the “patients” were separated into their proper triage station, crews then had to properly direct each to the correct medical facility to ensure proper care.

Before the participants began the hands-on triage training, AirLife Virginia dropped in one of their helicopters and presented the crews with an award.

AirLife Virginia then sponsored lunch for those in the training.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/RockinghamCountyNC/photos_by.

Soullettes celebrate 42nd anniversary

The Soullettes of Danville, Va., will celebrate their 42nd anniversary at 5 p.m. June 11 at The Cherrystone South Center in Chatham Va.

The address is 19115 South U.S. 29.

The free event will feature Eric Mckenzie and The HiLite Jr’s of Patterson, N.J. along with The Stephen’s Family of Danville and others.

For information, email James Tarpley at jeimzeltarp1957@gmail.com.

Rage room, ax parlor to open in mid-July

A few popular outdoor pastimes that have been all the rage nationwide have come to Rockingham County.

Robinson’s Recreation Farm, located at 716 Sandy Cross Road in Reidsville, is building axe-throwing lanes that will be ready in time for their Grand Opening event on July 16.

The farm currently operates an escape room for those who want to try to solve a murder mystery and beat the clock.

And later this year the farm will open a “rage room’’ for patrons who need to relieve a bit of stress or just have the urge to smash things. Such rooms are full of easy and safe-to-break items and sledge hammers.

The escape room costs $10 per person per 30-minute game. Each game holds a maximum of five people. For more information, contact: https://robinsonsrecreationfarm.com.

EMS lifesaving statistics

Since Jan. 1, 2022, Rockingham County Emergency Medical Services has seen 24 patients experience cardiac arrest and regain their pulse. These lifesaving actions were a team effort of 911, first responders and EMS. Rockingham County EMS uses a Team Focused CPR method which increases previous survival rates by more than 35%. This approach means crews provide lifesaving resuscitations without leaving the scene.

Here are the Rockingham County EMS workers that made the 24 resuscitations happen:

Three or more pulses regained: Brianna Bolden, Misty Lucas, Dean Matthews, Jimmy Nance, Steven Peterman, Sierra Shreve, Justin Stewart, Carl Sutton

Two pulses regained: Anna Apple, Jessica Easter, Robin Garner, Eden Lindstrom, Elvia Medina, Chris Minor, Jordan Neal, Britany Russell, Timothy Shelton, Michael Stanley

At least one pulse regained: Daniel Austin, Natasha Bullins, Alyson Coley, Don Cross, Micheal Fickel, Keith Garner, Ronnie Hill, Avery Howerton, Christina Illiano, Jessica Norwood, Steve Rich, Kristen Rudd, Christian Rush, Roger Smith, Billy Williams, Randy Young

Prior to the use of Team Focused CPR, Rockingham County’s EMS survival rate for CPR Saves was less than 1%. By using this approach, Rockingham County has surpassed the North Carolina cardiac arrest survival rate.

