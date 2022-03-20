 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County Public Records

Property Transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Jordan Blake Willard and Karla Nelson Willard, lot Collybrooke, phase 3, $342,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Melanie Knight, lot Glovenia Street Development, $70,000

Gabriel Warren and Sarah Jo Warren to Jennifer Lee Holland, lot Village of Draper, $165,000

Maxine D. Hedman to Equity Investment Partners, LLC, lots Hamilton Street Development, $62,000

William R. Setliff to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot Draper Development, $37,500

Matthew James Smith and Florence Smith to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot Map #2 Woolen Mills Inc., $68,000

Casi Moore and Samuel Lee Moore Jr. to Tommy Neal Croff, lot Eden Acres, $100,000

Jevon Johnson to Rally D. Pass, lot New Street, $145,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Ray Alan Mills and Amanda L. Miles, 1.65 acres Maple Ridge Drive, $172,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Dale C. Simpson to Marcus M. Horne, lots Courtland Place, $14,000

Kathy C. Roberts to Sharon M. Fikes, lot Irvin Heights, $110,000

Alex Gossett and Melissa Gossett to Hugh David Neal Williams and Ivijo Williams, lot Fitzgerald Hills, $10,000

John A. Young and Barbara T. Young to Brandon Jean Patton, lot Carpenter Drive, $325,000

Guelich Enterprises, LLC, to Shekinah Angelica Norwood, lots Richardson Estate, $180,000

Robin Lynn Shelton and Arnold Lee Shelton to Hope Annette Mabe, two tracts Whip ‘O Will Way, $175,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Matthew L. Bullins and Natasha J. Bullins to Jacob Vaughn and Darion Vaughn, property Wright Dairy Road, $130,000

Bobby L. Ingle and Kimberly Ingle to Joseph Madison Purgason and Peggy Stone Purgason, lots University Estates, Map #2, $220,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Clinton D. Vernon II and Sarah Vernon to Christine D. Gaydon, 2.548 acres Ashley Loop Road on NC-2203, $160,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Ijeoma U. Abajtour from Mohammed Abajtour

Dwayne M. Terry from Wendy M. Blackwell

Bruce Avery Howerton from Amy Christine Howerton

Tari Galloway from DeAngelo Galloway

Scott Lambly from Kimmarie Palumbo

Eric Nathan Weathers from Ashanti Keya Littlejohn

Carina Romano Cuautle from Omar Romano Cuautle

Angela Mae Dillon Beeson from Barry Matthew Beeson

Kimberly Nicole Cantrell Burns from Luke Pledger Burns

Katherine Ann Collins from Timothy Lyons Collins

Billie Ann West from James Timothy Hedrick

Robert Paul Smith from Dana Price Smith

Susan Johnson Hines from Tony Franklon Hines

Luke Michael Stephens from Michelle Azevedo Stephens

