Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Judy Mayes McCrickard and Timothy Samuel McCrickard to Debra Mayes Barham, lot Draper Development, $33,000
Summer W. Clark and Christopher C. Clark to J&J Properties of Eden, LLC, tract Seymour Court, $100,000
Jessie James Roberts Jr. to LYL, LLC, lot The Boulevard, $11,500
John Anderson Sutliff Jr. and Millie Richardson Sutliff to Robert Shipwash and Terry Shipwash, Price property, $80,000
Michael Shane Comer to Joseph Avina and Anne Marie Avina, three tracts (College at Dumaine streets), $220,000
Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Marvin Jones and Nina Jones, property (east bank of Smith River) on Meadow Road, $545,000
CWR Construction Corp. (a NC corporation), to William Scott Boyd and Amy Renee Boyd, lot Indian Hills subdivision, $29,000
William Lamar Harris and Ashley Harris to Blaine Edward Pugh, lot Glovenia Street Development, $84,000
Leaksville UMC Inc. to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, 132.55 acres Bethlehem Church Road and Harrington Highway plus 4.75 acres Bethlehem Church Road, $600,000
Sean Edmon Rakes and Michelle Rakes, plus Mark Patrick Rakes to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Kemp, Turner & Saunders addition, $16,000
Ralph McCoy Kirks Jr. to John Caudle and Deborah Caudle, lots Southern portion of Highlands, $165,500
Sheila Bolick Luna and Gregory Capps to Dorothy Ann Mahoney, lot Draper Development, $39,000
Andrea M. Hatcher to William J. Stratton III and Cheryl Stratton, lot Lake Forest Court, $299,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Webster Properties, LLC, to Bradley Charles Landis and Michele Lynn Landis, lot Forest Hills subdivision, $110,000
Ricky D. Lankford and Kimberlyn H. Lankford to Randy Lane Brown Jr. and Latisha Sanford Brown, 8.481 acres NC-1334, $175,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Bobby Randell Reavis and Linda Reavis to Anthony Peter Cox, lot Bent Farm Road, $45,000
Jared M. Saunders and Gai P. Parkinson Saunders to Joshua M. Heath and Heidi Beth Heath, lot Van Buren Road, $175,000
Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Timothy D. Smith and Tiffany E. Smith, lot Greystone Village subdivision, phase 2, $219,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Lawrence Fusco and Diane Fusco to Adrian Cuc and Adriana Jurj, lot Pearman Estates, phase 2, $68,000
Eagle Nest Properties, LLC, of NC, to Samuel Coggins Witty and Laura Lynn Mooney Witty, 58.852 acres US-Hwy. 158, $215,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Colt W. Wilde and Alexa Mae Terry Wilde to Stewart L. Bailey and Melissa A. Bailey, lot Sherwood Forrest on Sherwood Drive, $239,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Novastar Properties, LLC, to Preciliano Jaimes Saucedo, tract Worsham Mill Road, $40,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Cynthia S. Dulany to James Frederick Cromwell and Maeve Elizabeth Cromwell, lot Wild Fern Lane, $233,500
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court:
Paul Joseph Gerald from Wanda Gail Domanski
Jacob Matthew Johnson Jr. from Jessica Lynn Johnson
Tara Ann Bryant from Jonathan Allen Bryant
Neusima Gomez Da Silva Lima from Helder Alves Lima
Casandra Jo Callahan-Carroll from Brandon Colt Carroll
Katie Brianne Foster Nicholson from Cody Vance Nicholson
La Toya Deshan Morrison Crittle from William Keith Crittle
Larissa Colette Roseborough Young from Chadrick Kenyatta Young
Coty Danielle Huggins Locklear from Jonathan Locklear