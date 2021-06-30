 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Judy Mayes McCrickard and Timothy Samuel McCrickard to Debra Mayes Barham, lot Draper Development, $33,000

Summer W. Clark and Christopher C. Clark to J&J Properties of Eden, LLC, tract Seymour Court, $100,000

Jessie James Roberts Jr. to LYL, LLC, lot The Boulevard, $11,500

John Anderson Sutliff Jr. and Millie Richardson Sutliff to Robert Shipwash and Terry Shipwash, Price property, $80,000

Michael Shane Comer to Joseph Avina and Anne Marie Avina, three tracts (College at Dumaine streets), $220,000

Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Marvin Jones and Nina Jones, property (east bank of Smith River) on Meadow Road, $545,000

CWR Construction Corp. (a NC corporation), to William Scott Boyd and Amy Renee Boyd, lot Indian Hills subdivision, $29,000

William Lamar Harris and Ashley Harris to Blaine Edward Pugh, lot Glovenia Street Development, $84,000

Leaksville UMC Inc. to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, 132.55 acres Bethlehem Church Road and Harrington Highway plus 4.75 acres Bethlehem Church Road, $600,000

Sean Edmon Rakes and Michelle Rakes, plus Mark Patrick Rakes to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Kemp, Turner & Saunders addition, $16,000

Ralph McCoy Kirks Jr. to John Caudle and Deborah Caudle, lots Southern portion of Highlands, $165,500

Sheila Bolick Luna and Gregory Capps to Dorothy Ann Mahoney, lot Draper Development, $39,000

Andrea M. Hatcher to William J. Stratton III and Cheryl Stratton, lot Lake Forest Court, $299,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Webster Properties, LLC, to Bradley Charles Landis and Michele Lynn Landis, lot Forest Hills subdivision, $110,000

Ricky D. Lankford and Kimberlyn H. Lankford to Randy Lane Brown Jr. and Latisha Sanford Brown, 8.481 acres NC-1334, $175,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Bobby Randell Reavis and Linda Reavis to Anthony Peter Cox, lot Bent Farm Road, $45,000

Jared M. Saunders and Gai P. Parkinson Saunders to Joshua M. Heath and Heidi Beth Heath, lot Van Buren Road, $175,000

Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Timothy D. Smith and Tiffany E. Smith, lot Greystone Village subdivision, phase 2, $219,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Lawrence Fusco and Diane Fusco to Adrian Cuc and Adriana Jurj, lot Pearman Estates, phase 2, $68,000

Eagle Nest Properties, LLC, of NC, to Samuel Coggins Witty and Laura Lynn Mooney Witty, 58.852 acres US-Hwy. 158, $215,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Colt W. Wilde and Alexa Mae Terry Wilde to Stewart L. Bailey and Melissa A. Bailey, lot Sherwood Forrest on Sherwood Drive, $239,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Novastar Properties, LLC, to Preciliano Jaimes Saucedo, tract Worsham Mill Road, $40,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Cynthia S. Dulany to James Frederick Cromwell and Maeve Elizabeth Cromwell, lot Wild Fern Lane, $233,500

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court:

Paul Joseph Gerald from Wanda Gail Domanski

Jacob Matthew Johnson Jr. from Jessica Lynn Johnson

Tara Ann Bryant from Jonathan Allen Bryant

Neusima Gomez Da Silva Lima from Helder Alves Lima

Casandra Jo Callahan-Carroll from Brandon Colt Carroll

Katie Brianne Foster Nicholson from Cody Vance Nicholson

La Toya Deshan Morrison Crittle from William Keith Crittle

Larissa Colette Roseborough Young from Chadrick Kenyatta Young

Coty Danielle Huggins Locklear from Jonathan Locklear

Nancy Elizabeth Mason from Timmy Ray Mason

Trina Martin-Ford from Shean Dwayne Ford

