Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Moore Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Lissette Izaguirre and Matthew Alvarez, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot West Burton Development, $80,000
George C. Taylor Jr. and Deborah P. Taylor to Beverly Lynn Saunders, lot Roberts Road, $131,500
Natalie Houillion and Christopher Blake Dodson to Mark Anthony Kallam and Hailie Alyssa Sizemore, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Westover, section 4, $79,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Kenneth J. Warren and Wendy G. Harrelson Warren to Nathan W. Bishop, two tracts Oak Street (or MA-CA subdivision), $165,000
Nicole W. Goins, plus Robert E. Manuel and Jewel Manuel to Parker D. Devine, 1.44 acres +/- Ayersville Road, $120,000
Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine to Antonio Maurice Totten and Evette Brown, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Victoria Circle, $173,000
J R Joyce, LLC, of NC, to MS26, LLC, of Florida, property NC-704, $140,000
Snow Enterprise, LLC, to Kairella Genessa Himphill and George Franklin Himphill, 8.922 acres Tract B NC-770, $195,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Ronald Keith Harbour and Carol Gray Harbour to Ma Inez Corona Rico, property Minor Subdivision Plat for R. Keith Harbour and Carol Harbour, $17,000
Ronald Keith Harbour and Carol Gray Harbour to Ma Inez Corona Rico, 2.42 acres vacant lots on Settlement Loop, $17,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Triad Solutions Services, LLC, of NC, to Kenneth James Krise and Rhonda Kaye Krise, lot Spring Lake Farms, The Meadows, $452,500
Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Endeavor Farms Inc. of NC, 2.082 acres US-158, $1.61 million
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Joshua Mark Clifton to James Ronald Smith, lot Richardson Drive, $90,000
Lisa Paschal Kennon and David Vincent Carter to SW Enterprises of NC, LLC, lot NC-2617 or Woodfield, phase one, $55,000
Kane A. Kettles and Sarah L. Kettles to Shawn Dewayne Spivey and Kathryn Samsel Spivey, 21.55 acres Parcel D Kettles & Spivey, $148,000
Virginia T. Walker, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Stephen A. Walker, to Margaret Elizabeth McCann and Jonathan Lineberry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Linville Drive, $131,500
Kimberly Sutherland Bowman, plus Marlon Shane Roach and Lisa LeeAnn Roach, to Jordan N. Taylor, two tracts Barnes Street, $90,000
Stephen Dixon Rivers and Terri E. Rivers to Nathan Dale Strader and Brandi Gayle Strader, lots Wolf Island Road, $30,000
Real State Flip Man Inc. of NC to Victoria L. Broadnax and Darkess Thomas, lot Wolf Island Road, $159,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Gary Franklin Dickerson II and Carye Dickerson to John LaTemple, two tracts Watt-Garrison Road or Lick Fork Hills subdivision, $75,000
Lenora S. Robertson and David M. Shelton to Jerry Ronald Deardorff, Parcel A, Lenora Robertson and David Shelton property, $63,000
Michael J. Blackwell to William Dalton Loftis, lots Lickfork Creek Road, $26,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Robert E. DeVaul and Giuliana D. DeVaul to Taylor Kristine Penrod, lot Forestdale Drive, $170,000
Divorces granted in District Court
Autumn Michelle Yow from Jan Michael Nicholas Hunter
Joseph Taylor Boyd from Amber Dawn Boyd
Sheila Micklem Thompson from Craig Edward Thompson
Heather C. Tate from Jimmy A. Tate Jr.
Tremica M. Boyce-Felder from Derek Dionte Felder
Demple Gaye Holbrook from Richard Wayne Holbrook
Susan Diane Wilson-Gillingham from Timothy Alan Gillingham
David Shane Brittain from Tonya Sue Brittain
Monica Lynn Dockery-Brown from Frederick Douglas Brown