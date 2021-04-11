 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Moore Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Lissette Izaguirre and Matthew Alvarez, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot West Burton Development, $80,000

George C. Taylor Jr. and Deborah P. Taylor to Beverly Lynn Saunders, lot Roberts Road, $131,500

Natalie Houillion and Christopher Blake Dodson to Mark Anthony Kallam and Hailie Alyssa Sizemore, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Westover, section 4, $79,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Kenneth J. Warren and Wendy G. Harrelson Warren to Nathan W. Bishop, two tracts Oak Street (or MA-CA subdivision), $165,000

Nicole W. Goins, plus Robert E. Manuel and Jewel Manuel to Parker D. Devine, 1.44 acres +/- Ayersville Road, $120,000

Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine to Antonio Maurice Totten and Evette Brown, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Victoria Circle, $173,000

J R Joyce, LLC, of NC, to MS26, LLC, of Florida, property NC-704, $140,000

Snow Enterprise, LLC, to Kairella Genessa Himphill and George Franklin Himphill, 8.922 acres Tract B NC-770, $195,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Ronald Keith Harbour and Carol Gray Harbour to Ma Inez Corona Rico, property Minor Subdivision Plat for R. Keith Harbour and Carol Harbour, $17,000

Ronald Keith Harbour and Carol Gray Harbour to Ma Inez Corona Rico, 2.42 acres vacant lots on Settlement Loop, $17,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Triad Solutions Services, LLC, of NC, to Kenneth James Krise and Rhonda Kaye Krise, lot Spring Lake Farms, The Meadows, $452,500

Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Endeavor Farms Inc. of NC, 2.082 acres US-158, $1.61 million

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Joshua Mark Clifton to James Ronald Smith, lot Richardson Drive, $90,000

Lisa Paschal Kennon and David Vincent Carter to SW Enterprises of NC, LLC, lot NC-2617 or Woodfield, phase one, $55,000

Kane A. Kettles and Sarah L. Kettles to Shawn Dewayne Spivey and Kathryn Samsel Spivey, 21.55 acres Parcel D Kettles & Spivey, $148,000

Virginia T. Walker, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Stephen A. Walker, to Margaret Elizabeth McCann and Jonathan Lineberry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Linville Drive, $131,500

Kimberly Sutherland Bowman, plus Marlon Shane Roach and Lisa LeeAnn Roach, to Jordan N. Taylor, two tracts Barnes Street, $90,000

Stephen Dixon Rivers and Terri E. Rivers to Nathan Dale Strader and Brandi Gayle Strader, lots Wolf Island Road, $30,000

Real State Flip Man Inc. of NC to Victoria L. Broadnax and Darkess Thomas, lot Wolf Island Road, $159,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Gary Franklin Dickerson II and Carye Dickerson to John LaTemple, two tracts Watt-Garrison Road or Lick Fork Hills subdivision, $75,000

Lenora S. Robertson and David M. Shelton to Jerry Ronald Deardorff, Parcel A, Lenora Robertson and David Shelton property, $63,000

Michael J. Blackwell to William Dalton Loftis, lots Lickfork Creek Road, $26,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Robert E. DeVaul and Giuliana D. DeVaul to Taylor Kristine Penrod, lot Forestdale Drive, $170,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Autumn Michelle Yow from Jan Michael Nicholas Hunter

Joseph Taylor Boyd from Amber Dawn Boyd

Sheila Micklem Thompson from Craig Edward Thompson

Heather C. Tate from Jimmy A. Tate Jr.

Tremica M. Boyce-Felder from Derek Dionte Felder

Demple Gaye Holbrook from Richard Wayne Holbrook

Susan Diane Wilson-Gillingham from Timothy Alan Gillingham

David Shane Brittain from Tonya Sue Brittain

Monica Lynn Dockery-Brown from Frederick Douglas Brown

