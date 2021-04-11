Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Moore Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Lissette Izaguirre and Matthew Alvarez, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot West Burton Development, $80,000

George C. Taylor Jr. and Deborah P. Taylor to Beverly Lynn Saunders, lot Roberts Road, $131,500

Natalie Houillion and Christopher Blake Dodson to Mark Anthony Kallam and Hailie Alyssa Sizemore, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Westover, section 4, $79,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Kenneth J. Warren and Wendy G. Harrelson Warren to Nathan W. Bishop, two tracts Oak Street (or MA-CA subdivision), $165,000

Nicole W. Goins, plus Robert E. Manuel and Jewel Manuel to Parker D. Devine, 1.44 acres +/- Ayersville Road, $120,000

Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine to Antonio Maurice Totten and Evette Brown, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Victoria Circle, $173,000

J R Joyce, LLC, of NC, to MS26, LLC, of Florida, property NC-704, $140,000