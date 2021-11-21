Rockingham County public records

MAYO TOWNSHIP

FC Properties, LLC, to Jordan Dunovant and Toni Dunovant, lot Deer Run, $4,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brian C. McCarthy and Kathy I. McCarthy to Valerie M. DeCarlo and Craig James DeCarlo, 12.00 acres property Wendy Oak Road, $785,000

Jose Victor Fuentes and Juan Angel Benites to Jose Noel Hernandez and Gladis Villatoro, lot Holderby Street, $22,000

Christopher B. Seats and Lisa C. Seats to Laurence D. Brown and Shannon L. Brown, property Unicorn Road or NC-2411, $270,000

Preston W. Mitchell and Mary C. Mitchell to Larry N. Murphy, lots Pine Hill subdivision, $285,000

Feliciano Maldonado to Kira Adalene Harris and Kevin Michael Poole Jr., lot Terry Street, $75,000

Reid P. King to Bryan Edward Fichtner and Jessica Shelor Fichtner, two parcels Fairway and Richardson Drive, $407,000

Citizens Bank N.A. to Ausencio Jaimes Saucedo, lots Uhles Street or Map of W. Elmo Maricle Estate, $115,000

STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP