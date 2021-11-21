 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Chase DRM, LLC, lot Pritchett Meadows, section 3, $159,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gina C. Turner to Kyle Leonard Johnson, lot Belews Lake Acres, Map 3, $152,000

Bradley K. Russell to Cassie M. Seaman, lot NC-65, $272,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Johnny S. Fisher and Paulisa R. Fisher to Tyler Coombs and Alisha Coombs, lot Greenwood Street at Oak Avenue, $64,000

213 Properties, LLC, to Vicart I, LLC, 1.44 acres South Kennedy Street, $310,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Brandon D. Bowman and Kayli B. Bowman to Billie R. Shaffer, lot Missouri Lane, $143,000

Mary K. Bullins to John T. Holcomb, lot Madison Street and Second Avenue, $53,500

Lisa S. Gray to Charles Joseph Avis and Ashley Lawson Avis, lot Cardwell Avenue South, $250,000

Cindy S. Cardwell to James A. Bishop and Melody O. Bishop, lot Sisk Mill Loop, $36,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

FC Properties, LLC, to Jordan Dunovant and Toni Dunovant, lot Deer Run, $4,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brian C. McCarthy and Kathy I. McCarthy to Valerie M. DeCarlo and Craig James DeCarlo, 12.00 acres property Wendy Oak Road, $785,000

Jose Victor Fuentes and Juan Angel Benites to Jose Noel Hernandez and Gladis Villatoro, lot Holderby Street, $22,000

Christopher B. Seats and Lisa C. Seats to Laurence D. Brown and Shannon L. Brown, property Unicorn Road or NC-2411, $270,000

Preston W. Mitchell and Mary C. Mitchell to Larry N. Murphy, lots Pine Hill subdivision, $285,000

Feliciano Maldonado to Kira Adalene Harris and Kevin Michael Poole Jr., lot Terry Street, $75,000

Reid P. King to Bryan Edward Fichtner and Jessica Shelor Fichtner, two parcels Fairway and Richardson Drive, $407,000

Citizens Bank N.A. to Ausencio Jaimes Saucedo, lots Uhles Street or Map of W. Elmo Maricle Estate, $115,000

STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP

Dwight D. Land Jr. and Barbara Cates Land to Danyel L. Hall, lot Leaksville Highway No. 770, $130,000

Leslie Wayne Harrison and Lori D. Harrison to Eric Joseph Davis, lots Deep Springs Country Club Inc. on Carriage Drive, $328,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Daniel Kerr Bailey to Cory Willett and Kristen Willett, property NC-65, $174,000

Zane Gray Gauldin and Lori Gauldin to Thomas Ralph Parziale and Louisea Ann Parziale, property NC-87, $26,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Marisol Campos from Jose Cesar Solorzano

Carrie Anne Johnson from Nafis Qaid Johnson

Lesly Renea Brown Self from Steven Shane Self

Joshua Esteban Sims from T’Anna K. Tedder

Shonda Lavette Jones-Carpenter from Charles Lorenzo Carpenter

James Edward Williamson III from Jeanine Diane Williamson

Nicole Amante from Christopher Amante

Janzy Ramiro Guerrero from Michelle Louise Guerrero

Joseph Anthony Lopez from Monisha D. Lopez

Linda Lorrene Baker from Jamie Clarence Baker Jr.

Judith Mary Malcolm from Anthony Lloyd Malcolm

Emanuel McAllister Jr. from Peggy Wilson

