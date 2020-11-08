Rockingham County public records

Hong T. Dao to Kathryn Ann Carter, lot Pine Farms subdivision, $170,000

Keith M. Purgason and Lisa P. Angel to Michael Foy Hall and Charmaine Marie Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, section 1, $350,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Emily Trogdon Nix and Bryan Lee Nix to Alec William Brenchley and Natalie Lauren Brenchley, 2.0 acres Bethany Road, $224,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

S&K Properties of Rockingham County, LLC, of NC, to Cynthia M. Carter, lot Pegram Street, $124,500

Benjamin C. Robinson and Crystal Robinson to Brian Washburn, property of William Sam Somers Jr., $8,000

Pauline C. Gunn, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Karon Tucker, to Wilson’s Enterprises Inc., lot NC-1998, $9,000

Ms. Gwendolyn L. Bacote, plus Renae L. McGhee and Loren McGhee, along with Yvonne L. Walker and Denzie Walker to Ronald Flack, lot Lindsey Street, $35,000

Wesley Edward Blodgett to Andrew Mark Wooten and Dixie Leigh Wooten, lot Williamsburg Acres subdivision, $95,500

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP