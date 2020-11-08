 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Robert Karl Bystrom and Laura Anne Bystrom, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $327,000

JR Joyce, LLC, to Adventure Asset, LLC, 1.90 acres US-220 Business, $60,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Luis Miguel Martinez Alfaro to Jose E. Sanabria Najera and Mirna Azucena Lopes Casuy, lot Field Street, $58,000

Chester V. Chrapliwy III and Heather G. Chrapliwy to Matthew Jordan Fisher, lot Tri-City Meadow Greens Development, $230,000

David F. Spellman to Nancy J. Snyder and Roger W. Snyder, lot Creekridge Drive, $144,000

Marie Maness Wright to Raymond C. Thomas, “Plat of Survey for Ruth N. Maness,” $19,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Rickmar, LLC, to Joshua Charles Inlow and Jessica Renee Inlow, property Bald Hill Loop, $125,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Rakestraw Investment Company Inc. to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Greystone Village, phase II, $21,500

Donnie Lee Woods to Bradley H. Peters and Lorene E. Schue, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $21.916 acres NC-704, $136,000

Hong T. Dao to Kathryn Ann Carter, lot Pine Farms subdivision, $170,000

Keith M. Purgason and Lisa P. Angel to Michael Foy Hall and Charmaine Marie Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, section 1, $350,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Emily Trogdon Nix and Bryan Lee Nix to Alec William Brenchley and Natalie Lauren Brenchley, 2.0 acres Bethany Road, $224,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

S&K Properties of Rockingham County, LLC, of NC, to Cynthia M. Carter, lot Pegram Street, $124,500

Benjamin C. Robinson and Crystal Robinson to Brian Washburn, property of William Sam Somers Jr., $8,000

Pauline C. Gunn, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Karon Tucker, to Wilson’s Enterprises Inc., lot NC-1998, $9,000

Ms. Gwendolyn L. Bacote, plus Renae L. McGhee and Loren McGhee, along with Yvonne L. Walker and Denzie Walker to Ronald Flack, lot Lindsey Street, $35,000

Wesley Edward Blodgett to Andrew Mark Wooten and Dixie Leigh Wooten, lot Williamsburg Acres subdivision, $95,500

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carolyn Hicks Loye to Carla Murray and Lori Stutts, lot Smith Stone Estates subdivision, section 2, $258,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Ebony H. Lassiter Floyd from Chico Ray Floyd

Johnny David Terry Jr. from Essie T. Terry

Misty Garner Miranda from Fernando Luis Ortiz-Miranda

Barbara Walters Guerrero from Bobby Brad Linburger

Shavonda Lanita McKnight from Jonathan Tremain McEachin

Ciera Love Rose Hernandez from Christopher Lee Hernandez

Marvetta Leak Davis from Juwain Cantwell Davis

Charlene Cherelle McKenzie from Ronald Christopher Drew

Nicole Reep Dimzon from Robert Edward Dimzon

Issac Eugene Ochoa from Melissa Isabelle Ochoa

Rebecca Mae R. McEachron from John Shannon McEachron

Ashley Rose Urban from Joshua Alan Urban

Tyler James Johnson from Charley Marie Johnson

Matthew Devin Money from Dawn Marie Lawson

