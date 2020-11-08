Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Robert Karl Bystrom and Laura Anne Bystrom, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $327,000
JR Joyce, LLC, to Adventure Asset, LLC, 1.90 acres US-220 Business, $60,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Luis Miguel Martinez Alfaro to Jose E. Sanabria Najera and Mirna Azucena Lopes Casuy, lot Field Street, $58,000
Chester V. Chrapliwy III and Heather G. Chrapliwy to Matthew Jordan Fisher, lot Tri-City Meadow Greens Development, $230,000
David F. Spellman to Nancy J. Snyder and Roger W. Snyder, lot Creekridge Drive, $144,000
Marie Maness Wright to Raymond C. Thomas, “Plat of Survey for Ruth N. Maness,” $19,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Rickmar, LLC, to Joshua Charles Inlow and Jessica Renee Inlow, property Bald Hill Loop, $125,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Rakestraw Investment Company Inc. to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Greystone Village, phase II, $21,500
Donnie Lee Woods to Bradley H. Peters and Lorene E. Schue, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $21.916 acres NC-704, $136,000
Hong T. Dao to Kathryn Ann Carter, lot Pine Farms subdivision, $170,000
Keith M. Purgason and Lisa P. Angel to Michael Foy Hall and Charmaine Marie Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, section 1, $350,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Emily Trogdon Nix and Bryan Lee Nix to Alec William Brenchley and Natalie Lauren Brenchley, 2.0 acres Bethany Road, $224,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
S&K Properties of Rockingham County, LLC, of NC, to Cynthia M. Carter, lot Pegram Street, $124,500
Benjamin C. Robinson and Crystal Robinson to Brian Washburn, property of William Sam Somers Jr., $8,000
Pauline C. Gunn, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Karon Tucker, to Wilson’s Enterprises Inc., lot NC-1998, $9,000
Ms. Gwendolyn L. Bacote, plus Renae L. McGhee and Loren McGhee, along with Yvonne L. Walker and Denzie Walker to Ronald Flack, lot Lindsey Street, $35,000
Wesley Edward Blodgett to Andrew Mark Wooten and Dixie Leigh Wooten, lot Williamsburg Acres subdivision, $95,500
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carolyn Hicks Loye to Carla Murray and Lori Stutts, lot Smith Stone Estates subdivision, section 2, $258,000
Divorces granted
Ebony H. Lassiter Floyd from Chico Ray Floyd
Johnny David Terry Jr. from Essie T. Terry
Misty Garner Miranda from Fernando Luis Ortiz-Miranda
Barbara Walters Guerrero from Bobby Brad Linburger
Shavonda Lanita McKnight from Jonathan Tremain McEachin
Ciera Love Rose Hernandez from Christopher Lee Hernandez
Marvetta Leak Davis from Juwain Cantwell Davis
Charlene Cherelle McKenzie from Ronald Christopher Drew
Nicole Reep Dimzon from Robert Edward Dimzon
Issac Eugene Ochoa from Melissa Isabelle Ochoa
Rebecca Mae R. McEachron from John Shannon McEachron
Ashley Rose Urban from Joshua Alan Urban
Tyler James Johnson from Charley Marie Johnson
Matthew Devin Money from Dawn Marie Lawson
