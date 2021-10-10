Rockingham County public records

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Michael W. Dinkins and Kristen A. Dinkins to Mary Belle Thomason and Marvin Elzie Thomason, as Trustees under the Marvin E. Thomason Revocable Living Trust, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $355,000

Jeffrey L. Gormly and Ramona Gormly to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Mashie Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $85,000

Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $75,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kenneth S. Reynolds and Rebekah Reynolds to Emily O’Connor Worsham, a Free Trader, lots Hillview Acres on Grooms Road, $189,000

Numa Reid Baker III and Karen Clark Baker to Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, lot Pennrose Drive, $89,000

Donna C. Williams and Allan L. Williams to Brittany P. Miller, lots Wolf Creek Acres, section I, $155,000

Teresa Ann Ruhland to Douglas Peter Scott and Tamara L. Adams, lot Franklin and Lindsey streets, $79,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP