Rockingham County public records
PUBLIC RECORDS

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

K.E.M. Inc. of NC to Mogul Properties, LLC, tracts Grand Oaks, section D, $10,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to P&C Projects, LLC, property of Schlegel Corp., $415,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc. to Douglas Joseph Ferren, lot Rockwood Heights, $271,500

CMH homes Inc. of Tennessee Corp. to Todd Hampton Thomas and Lisa Sipe Thomas, 8.00 acres NC-68, $374,000

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Knight Farms, phase one, $35,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jesse Griffith to 2531 Price LLC, of NC, lot Price Road, $41,500

Jesse Griffith to Washburn LLC, of NC, lot Washburn Avenue, $30,000

Jesse Griffith to Howe LLC, of NC, lot Howe Street, $30,000

Joseph Bryant Haynes and Elisa D. Haynes to Calvin Edwards and Audrey Clay, lot Periwinkle Road, $170,000

Timothy Wayne Harbour and Kimberly Edwards Harbour to Patterson St. LLC, lot Patterson Street, $38,000

Jesse Griffith to 732 Friendly LLC, of NC, lot Friendly Road, $30,000

Timothy Wayne Harbour and Kimberly Edwards Harbour to Merriman St. LLC, lot Merriman Street, $38,000

Timothy W. Harbour and Kimberly E. Harbour to Pervie Bolick, LLC, lot Eden Acres, Map 2, $38,000

Timothy W. Harbour and Kimberly E. Harbour to Harris St., LLC, lot Harris Street, $38,000

Timothy Wayne Harbour and Kimberly Edwards Harbour to Meadow Rd., LLC, lot East Meadow Road, $38,000

Vicki L. Copeland to Aisling Real Estate Solutions of NC, LLC, two tracts south Hamilton Street, $90,000

Clyde Dallas Williams Jr. to Michael McCain and LaMonica McCain, lot Creekridge subdivision, phase 4, $185,000

Milestone Properties Inc. of New Jersey to Brande Leigh Oakley, a Free Trader, lot south Hamilton Street, $185,000

Douglas H. McMillian and Margaret S. McMillian to John Barker and Blair Barker, lot Greenbriar Condominiums, phase I, $140,000

Franklin Lea Isley and Margaret Isley to Diane Sharpe Woods and Braxton Shane Seagraves, lot Oakland, section 14, $21,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Russell Ashton Wiggs and Lisa Rumsey Wiggs to Cynthia Williamson and William Charles Williamson, lot Hunters Glen subdivision, $370,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Thomas E. Moore to Jonathan James Moore, property $27,000

Connie Jo Covington to Cesar Raul Ortiz, lot NC-14, $115,000

Diane Galloway and John Galloway to Joshua K. Smedley and wife, property Ridgeway Courts, section I, $144,000

Donald W. Childress and Jessica D. Childress to Jason L. Hodge, lot north on Old Leaksville Road, (E.M. Redd Survey of the Gladstone Land), $50,000

Theatrice P. Gordon Jr. and Judy Gordon to Irene Ford Hyatt, lot west Harrison Street, $60,000

John Ralph Johnson III and Teresa Lynn Mitchell Johnson to Donald Lee Bingham and Barbara Kay Bingham, lot Sherwood Trace, phase I, $187,000

Chris Todd Ferneyhough and Amanda Fay Ferneyhough to Sandra Faye Ashworth, lot Woodrow and South Main streets, $217,000

Divorces granted

Paul Joseph Gerald from Wanda Gail Domanski

Tara Ann Bryant from Jonathan Allen Bryant

Casandra Jo Callahan-Carroll from Brandon Colt Carroll

Neusima Gomez Da Silva Lima from Helder Alves Lima

La Toya D. Morrison Crittle from William Keith Crittle

