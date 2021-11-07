Rockingham County public records

James L. Tilley and Shirley E. Tilley to Eden Rentals, LLC, of NC, tracts Greenwood Street, $389,000

Clyde Dallas Williams to Henry Carlisle Meeks and Charlotte Stump Meeks, six parcels $8,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Fabian Nava and Ignacia Prudente Saguilan, plus Candelaria Nava to Nicolas Evan Aguino, lot North 3rd Avenue (lots J.F. Tatum Farm), $122,500

BMS Realty Holdings, LLC, of NC, to BMS Acquisition, LLC, of NC, property Turner Road on NC-1169, $3 million

Joseph Sullivan to Elijah M. Vantrease and Brandi M. Poteat, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, two tracts Madison Bethany Road, $140,000

M. Keith Stovall to Madison DG, LLC, of NC, lot east Academy Street, $200,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

James Joseph Pierce and Danielle Pierce to Peter Michael Geelan and Fiona Margaret Lamb, lot Old Mill Estates, section 3, $180,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert E. Blackwell and Mary C. Blackwell to Benjamin A. Sysak, lot County Line Estates, phase one, $175,000