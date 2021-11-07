Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Billie Bruce Duncan and Vickie Evans Duncan, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $346,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Kevin Ray Lewis and Katrina Tawna Lewis, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 4, $319,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Daniel Arthur Schick and Teri Hochanadel Schick, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $375,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Benjamin J. Curtis and Whitney H. Curtis to Melanie Atkins, lot Lynrock Park, $129,500
John David Somers Jr. and Jo Ellen Allsbrook Somers to Dawn Milton, lots Fieldcrest Road or Village of Draper Development, $42,000
Adam Michael Thompson to James Wesley Mitchell and Vivian Martin Mitchell, lot Quesinberry subdivision, $100,000
Eddie Barker and Lou Anne Barker to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, lots “Plat of Survey of the B.F. Burgess Estate,” $45,000
Lilly G. Boulding to Jan Grogan, lot Union Street, $88,000
Gene P. Smith and Kathy S. Smith to Fernando Adolfo Gonzalez Narveaz, lot NC-770, $60,000
James L. Tilley and Shirley E. Tilley to Eden Rentals, LLC, of NC, tracts Greenwood Street, $389,000
Clyde Dallas Williams to Henry Carlisle Meeks and Charlotte Stump Meeks, six parcels $8,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Fabian Nava and Ignacia Prudente Saguilan, plus Candelaria Nava to Nicolas Evan Aguino, lot North 3rd Avenue (lots J.F. Tatum Farm), $122,500
BMS Realty Holdings, LLC, of NC, to BMS Acquisition, LLC, of NC, property Turner Road on NC-1169, $3 million
Joseph Sullivan to Elijah M. Vantrease and Brandi M. Poteat, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, two tracts Madison Bethany Road, $140,000
M. Keith Stovall to Madison DG, LLC, of NC, lot east Academy Street, $200,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
James Joseph Pierce and Danielle Pierce to Peter Michael Geelan and Fiona Margaret Lamb, lot Old Mill Estates, section 3, $180,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert E. Blackwell and Mary C. Blackwell to Benjamin A. Sysak, lot County Line Estates, phase one, $175,000
Veronica Harris to James P. Farber and Pamela Bernay Farber, lots Courtland Place, $90,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Ronald Lynn Berry to Lori Keen Hairston, lots Sunny Hills subdivision, section B, $6,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Taylor H. Cates and John B. Cates to Kenneth R. Blankinship III and Leah A. Blankinship, lot River Run, phase two, $280,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Roy W. Horton and Phyllis S. Horton to Sean Goda and Jessica Goda, lot Glenn Farm Estate, $248,000