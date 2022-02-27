Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christine Lynn Klein Sauber and Bradley James Sauber to Randy Wisnoski and Madison Wisnoski, lot Ranchette Acres subdivision, $251,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Community Loan Servicing, LLC, to Destiny Paschal, lot Map of T.W. Dunn Estate (on Bryant Street), $32,000
Brenda Fulton Tippett and Stephen Roberts Tippett, plus Margaret Fulton Mabe and Bobby Douglas Mabe, along with Frances Hill Fulton, to Amanda W. Fair, lot West Hills subdivision, phase II, $135,000
Theodore C. Hoover Jr. to Karen Staples, lot East Draper Development, $90,000
Woodsway Enterprises, LLC, to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, multiple lots, $265,000
Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Teddy J. Burris and Rebecca K. Burris, lot Heritage Place, phase 3, $235,000
Rand-Care Enterprises, a NC General Partnership, to JES Properties of NC, LLC, lot Johnsie Billie Harris Street, $40,000
Rand-Care Enterprises, a NC General Partnership, to JES Properties of NC, LLC, lot Patterson Street, $40,000
Marissa Rene Thompson to Laura Lily Lopez Lopez, lot Hamilton Hill Estates, #2, $131,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Stephen Benjamin Cole and Billie Rae Shaffer to Yves Howell and Lizaida Alana Molina, lots “D.C. Hawkins property,” $145,000
Donald S. Biggs and Roberta M. Biggs to Ethan Lee Hill, lots “Property of Hunter Ferguson and R.G. Burge,” $117,500
Jill Pedicini to Guisseppi E. Pedicini III, 8.02 acres “Final Plat Minor Subdivision for Ricky Keith Vernon,” $270,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Karl J. Nielsen and Linda T. Nielsen to Philip Alexander Jones and Wintana Stafanos, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Autumn Gate Drive, $286,000
Lydia Susan Jones Hall and Timothy Wayne Hall to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, lot Rosedale Boulevard, $102,500
Anthony T. Wilson and Katherine A. Wilson to Gregory Thomas Boone Jr. and Elizabeth B. Boone, lot Stone Estate, $275,000
David H. Small and Sandra Small to Wesley D. Small and Morgan E. Small, 1.49 acres Plat of Survey “Minor Subdivision for Wesley David Small,” $6,000
First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Cook Out-Reidsville Inc., property Freeway Drive, $610,500
Margie S. King, by and through her attorney-In-fact, Hartwell L. King Jr., to J. Lanier Equity Group Inc. of NC, lot A.N. Moore Estate, $40,000
B and Z Enterprises Inc. to B&S 2021, LLC, two tracts (Wolf Island Road and Freeway Drive), $400,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Cora Brooke Harris Proctor and Jacob T. Proctor to Charles J. Colalillo, 7.73 acres Lick Fork Creek Road, $198,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Jerry W. Stalnaker and Mary R. Stalnaker to Christopher Presnell and Carly Presnell, tracts Hancock Road, $58,500
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Gloria E. Stone from Kenneth D. Stone
Feliciti Everette from Kenneth Everette
David Key Ware from Francis Darlene Ware
John Lawrence Walker from Leigh Vivian Walker
Paul Russell from Kutia M. Russell