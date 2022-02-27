 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christine Lynn Klein Sauber and Bradley James Sauber to Randy Wisnoski and Madison Wisnoski, lot Ranchette Acres subdivision, $251,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Community Loan Servicing, LLC, to Destiny Paschal, lot Map of T.W. Dunn Estate (on Bryant Street), $32,000

Brenda Fulton Tippett and Stephen Roberts Tippett, plus Margaret Fulton Mabe and Bobby Douglas Mabe, along with Frances Hill Fulton, to Amanda W. Fair, lot West Hills subdivision, phase II, $135,000

Theodore C. Hoover Jr. to Karen Staples, lot East Draper Development, $90,000

Woodsway Enterprises, LLC, to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, multiple lots, $265,000

Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Teddy J. Burris and Rebecca K. Burris, lot Heritage Place, phase 3, $235,000

Rand-Care Enterprises, a NC General Partnership, to JES Properties of NC, LLC, lot Johnsie Billie Harris Street, $40,000

Rand-Care Enterprises, a NC General Partnership, to JES Properties of NC, LLC, lot Patterson Street, $40,000

Marissa Rene Thompson to Laura Lily Lopez Lopez, lot Hamilton Hill Estates, #2, $131,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stephen Benjamin Cole and Billie Rae Shaffer to Yves Howell and Lizaida Alana Molina, lots “D.C. Hawkins property,” $145,000

Donald S. Biggs and Roberta M. Biggs to Ethan Lee Hill, lots “Property of Hunter Ferguson and R.G. Burge,” $117,500

Jill Pedicini to Guisseppi E. Pedicini III, 8.02 acres “Final Plat Minor Subdivision for Ricky Keith Vernon,” $270,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Karl J. Nielsen and Linda T. Nielsen to Philip Alexander Jones and Wintana Stafanos, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Autumn Gate Drive, $286,000

Lydia Susan Jones Hall and Timothy Wayne Hall to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, lot Rosedale Boulevard, $102,500

Anthony T. Wilson and Katherine A. Wilson to Gregory Thomas Boone Jr. and Elizabeth B. Boone, lot Stone Estate, $275,000

David H. Small and Sandra Small to Wesley D. Small and Morgan E. Small, 1.49 acres Plat of Survey “Minor Subdivision for Wesley David Small,” $6,000

First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Cook Out-Reidsville Inc., property Freeway Drive, $610,500

Margie S. King, by and through her attorney-In-fact, Hartwell L. King Jr., to J. Lanier Equity Group Inc. of NC, lot A.N. Moore Estate, $40,000

B and Z Enterprises Inc. to B&S 2021, LLC, two tracts (Wolf Island Road and Freeway Drive), $400,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Cora Brooke Harris Proctor and Jacob T. Proctor to Charles J. Colalillo, 7.73 acres Lick Fork Creek Road, $198,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Jerry W. Stalnaker and Mary R. Stalnaker to Christopher Presnell and Carly Presnell, tracts Hancock Road, $58,500

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Gloria E. Stone from Kenneth D. Stone

Feliciti Everette from Kenneth Everette

David Key Ware from Francis Darlene Ware

John Lawrence Walker from Leigh Vivian Walker

Paul Russell from Kutia M. Russell

Diana Lynne Sistrunk Askew from Calvin Edward Askew

Jasmine Michelle Mitchell from Robert Alfred Mitchell

Theresa Ann Young from Parnell Young

David Reams from LeighAnn Reams

Randy M. Grubbs Jr. from Joni E. Grubbs

Tamara Nakisha Smith from Shannon Michael Smith

