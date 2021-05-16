Rockingham County public records

Aaron Wayne Knight and Andrew Garrett Wright to George Maurice Knight Jr., three acres (and adjacent acreage) Williams Trace Lane, $125,000

Kimberly Dawn Hodges to George Maurice Knight Jr., one acre Williams Trace Lane, $10,500

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaeare, to Robert J. Blasingame and Jean W. Blasingame, lot “Survey for Sitting Rock Farms” phase one, $24,500

Gene R. Joyner and Ann T. Joyner to Senadzi Kafui Kpeglo, Evan Halley and Dindi Robinson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Bethany Road, $165,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, of NC, to Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, of NC, lots River Run subdivision, phase 4, $120,000

Carol Pike Ford to Kellie Stewart, lot Roach Street, $40,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Regina Rudd, lots Sherwood Trace, phase 2, $438,000

CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Hunter Zane Lawson and Kayla C. Lawson, lot Brooks Road, $188,000

BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Alisa Siegel, lot south Scales Street, $115,000