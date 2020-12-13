Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bruce R. McCarty and Diana D. McCarty to Andra Mortensen and Daren Mortensen, lot Greenfield, $32,000
BS&J Builders Inc. to Samuel Edward Johnson and Brooke Ann Johnson, lots Twin Creeks, phase V, $191,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Amy C. Martin and Bryan J. Wyatt to Erin Odell and Joshua Odell, lot Creekridge, $120,000
Sexton Rentals, LLC, of NC, to Brian Eric Laube and Alyssa Marie Laube, lot Circle Drive, $123,000
George K. Conner and Joyce J. Conner to Anthony J. Kulpa, lot Meadow Road, $46,000
Equity Trust Company Custodian FOB# to Karon Peters George and Sheldon George, lot Village of Draper, $17,000
Jevon Rashad Johnson to CMG Industries, LLC, lot Glovenia Street Development, $5,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Brian O. Payne and Chrystal J. Payne to James Christopher Ackerman, lot Richmond Acres, section 2, $148,000
Reginald M. Willis to Alan T. Woodward, lot north Franklin Street, $131,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
HYC Charleston, LLC, of SC, to Joshua Michael Routh, property along South Washington Avenue, $29,000
Paul Farlee and Terri Farlee to Matthew L. Parrish, lot Village Oaks, phase IV, $165,000
Grady S. Ingle, substitute trustee, to RD Home Sales Inc., lots Shannon Forest, section 2, on Kingwood Road, $95,000
Dura Enterprise Inc. of NC to Jacob Addison Nuckles and Kristin Nichole Widerman, lot US-158, $195,000
William P. Harrelson and Sharon Harrelson to Phillip W. Lee Jr., lots Country Club Estates, section 2, $150,000
Tammy Todd and Jonathan Harold Todd to J. Edgardo Iniquez, lot Irvin Heights, $92,500
Browns MHP, LLC, of Nc, to NC MHP, LLC, 10.792 acres Pickrell Road, $1.025 million
Teresa J. Walther to Ms. Gretchen M. Sommer, lot Sherwood Forest, phase 3, $210,500
SFR3, LLC, of Delaware, to Levi R. Bailey and Emily S. Dilbeck, lot west Harrison Street, $152,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Robert Anthony Burch to Charles J. Bullins, property tracts NC-2149 on Dan River Road, $10,000
Divorces granted
Jacob Kendall Helm from Darby Shaw Helm
Joel Keith Lequire from Heather Dawn Lequire
Tammy Ziglar Barnett from Payton Washington Barnett Sr.
Cornelia J. Martin from Hardy Martin
Tisha Howard Giles from Timothy O’Neil Giles
Brooke Brown from Timothy French
Latosha Howard Slade from Delmas Lamar Slade
Sean Arian Lingle from Elizabeth Ann Lingle
Lester Mark from June R. Davenport-Mark
Loyd Timothy Cain from Christy Poole Cain
Andrew Steven Heyser from Jaclyn Danielle Graham
Bentley Steven King Jr. from Bethanie Marie King
Keisha L. Blackstock from Terrell Jeron Blackstock
Joel Scott Brookhart from Audrey Laura Heilman
Dean A. Matthews from Jada D. Matthews
