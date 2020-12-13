 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bruce R. McCarty and Diana D. McCarty to Andra Mortensen and Daren Mortensen, lot Greenfield, $32,000

BS&J Builders Inc. to Samuel Edward Johnson and Brooke Ann Johnson, lots Twin Creeks, phase V, $191,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Amy C. Martin and Bryan J. Wyatt to Erin Odell and Joshua Odell, lot Creekridge, $120,000

Sexton Rentals, LLC, of NC, to Brian Eric Laube and Alyssa Marie Laube, lot Circle Drive, $123,000

George K. Conner and Joyce J. Conner to Anthony J. Kulpa, lot Meadow Road, $46,000

Equity Trust Company Custodian FOB# to Karon Peters George and Sheldon George, lot Village of Draper, $17,000

Jevon Rashad Johnson to CMG Industries, LLC, lot Glovenia Street Development, $5,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Brian O. Payne and Chrystal J. Payne to James Christopher Ackerman, lot Richmond Acres, section 2, $148,000

Reginald M. Willis to Alan T. Woodward, lot north Franklin Street, $131,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

HYC Charleston, LLC, of SC, to Joshua Michael Routh, property along South Washington Avenue, $29,000

Paul Farlee and Terri Farlee to Matthew L. Parrish, lot Village Oaks, phase IV, $165,000

Grady S. Ingle, substitute trustee, to RD Home Sales Inc., lots Shannon Forest, section 2, on Kingwood Road, $95,000

Dura Enterprise Inc. of NC to Jacob Addison Nuckles and Kristin Nichole Widerman, lot US-158, $195,000

William P. Harrelson and Sharon Harrelson to Phillip W. Lee Jr., lots Country Club Estates, section 2, $150,000

Tammy Todd and Jonathan Harold Todd to J. Edgardo Iniquez, lot Irvin Heights, $92,500

Browns MHP, LLC, of Nc, to NC MHP, LLC, 10.792 acres Pickrell Road, $1.025 million

Teresa J. Walther to Ms. Gretchen M. Sommer, lot Sherwood Forest, phase 3, $210,500

SFR3, LLC, of Delaware, to Levi R. Bailey and Emily S. Dilbeck, lot west Harrison Street, $152,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Robert Anthony Burch to Charles J. Bullins, property tracts NC-2149 on Dan River Road, $10,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Jacob Kendall Helm from Darby Shaw Helm

Joel Keith Lequire from Heather Dawn Lequire

Tammy Ziglar Barnett from Payton Washington Barnett Sr.

Cornelia J. Martin from Hardy Martin

Tisha Howard Giles from Timothy O’Neil Giles

Brooke Brown from Timothy French

Latosha Howard Slade from Delmas Lamar Slade

Sean Arian Lingle from Elizabeth Ann Lingle

Lester Mark from June R. Davenport-Mark

Loyd Timothy Cain from Christy Poole Cain

Andrew Steven Heyser from Jaclyn Danielle Graham

Bentley Steven King Jr. from Bethanie Marie King

Keisha L. Blackstock from Terrell Jeron Blackstock

Joel Scott Brookhart from Audrey Laura Heilman

Dean A. Matthews from Jada D. Matthews

