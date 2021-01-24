Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Deepak Aggarwal and Harshita Aggarwal, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $304,000
Shiloh Utilities Inc. to Sharon Kay Stephens-McCandless, lot The Gallery, phase I, $22,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jesse Boyd Griffith to Russell Lone Wilson Jr., 2.83 acres Price Road, $10,000
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to David Tierney and Pamela Tierney, lot Woodland Drive, $58,000
Daniel R. Andrews and Sheila J. Andrews to James Madison Elder and Karen Marie Elder, 2.040 acres “Survey for Danny & Sheila Andrews,” $150,000
Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Powell and Donna Powell to Fernando Nava Lorenzo and Katie Nicole Lorenzo, lot Kennedy Street on Irvin River Heights, section C, $137,000
Pay N Stay LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lots Ellerbe Heights, section C, $137,000
Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Price Park #3, $56,500
Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Cedar Street, $38,500
Daniel R. Webb and June B. Webb to Bruce Readling and Tammie Readling, lot Manning Street plus lots Klyce streets, $103,500
Jacob Branch and Kearstin Branch to Brittany R. Montgomery, lot Grand Oaks, $109,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Matthew J. Cowan and Laura D. Cowan to Lydia Illerbrun and Adam Illerbrun, with tenancy-by-entirety, lot Sourwood Road in The Country, $195,000
Harry K. Stephens and Kathy D. Stephens to Roger Hair and Brenda Hair, lot west Hunter Street, $68,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Raymond J. Hoffman to Sammie Logan Jr. and Jackie K. Logan, lot “Survey for Mary Rierson Estate,” $28,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Jessica Fowlkes King and Corey Justin King, lot Winsome Forest on Crested Oak Court, $324,000
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Matthew C. Paschal, 1.48 acres NC-1998 at NC-1987, $197,500
Samuel L. Phillips and Teresa T. Phillips to George E. Gramling, +/- 2.32 acres Flat Rock Road, $285,000
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Ethan B. Adams and Leigh Ann H. Adams, lot Winsome Forest, $318,000
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Makayla Mas and Sean Mas, lot Winsome Forest, $322,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Eric C. McAlister and Alicia O. McAlister to Jason E. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis, 8.73 acres “Minor Subdivision for Eric C. and Alicia O. McAlister,” $44,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Christy McKinney Hensley and James Duane Hensley to April Starr Reid and Richard Bruce Reid, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $275,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Jennifer Eleana Stuckey from Douglas Eric Stuckey Jr.
Misty Jean R. Tirado from Mitchel F. Tirado
Jennifer Carol Smith-Knox from Lorenzo T. Knox
Roxanne Radford Sanchez from Hans Sanchez Rojas
Anthony B. Nguyen from Katy Lynn Nguyen
Janice E. Bowman from Thomas Lee Harrell II
Pam Denise Smith from Tyrone Bowens
William James Bartels from Amanda Karen Watts-Bartels
Timothy Andrew Holland from Fonda Lasha Holland