Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Deepak Aggarwal and Harshita Aggarwal, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $304,000

Shiloh Utilities Inc. to Sharon Kay Stephens-McCandless, lot The Gallery, phase I, $22,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jesse Boyd Griffith to Russell Lone Wilson Jr., 2.83 acres Price Road, $10,000

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to David Tierney and Pamela Tierney, lot Woodland Drive, $58,000

Daniel R. Andrews and Sheila J. Andrews to James Madison Elder and Karen Marie Elder, 2.040 acres “Survey for Danny & Sheila Andrews,” $150,000

Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Powell and Donna Powell to Fernando Nava Lorenzo and Katie Nicole Lorenzo, lot Kennedy Street on Irvin River Heights, section C, $137,000

Pay N Stay LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lots Ellerbe Heights, section C, $137,000

Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Price Park #3, $56,500

Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Cedar Street, $38,500

Daniel R. Webb and June B. Webb to Bruce Readling and Tammie Readling, lot Manning Street plus lots Klyce streets, $103,500

Jacob Branch and Kearstin Branch to Brittany R. Montgomery, lot Grand Oaks, $109,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Matthew J. Cowan and Laura D. Cowan to Lydia Illerbrun and Adam Illerbrun, with tenancy-by-entirety, lot Sourwood Road in The Country, $195,000

Harry K. Stephens and Kathy D. Stephens to Roger Hair and Brenda Hair, lot west Hunter Street, $68,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Raymond J. Hoffman to Sammie Logan Jr. and Jackie K. Logan, lot “Survey for Mary Rierson Estate,” $28,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Jessica Fowlkes King and Corey Justin King, lot Winsome Forest on Crested Oak Court, $324,000

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Matthew C. Paschal, 1.48 acres NC-1998 at NC-1987, $197,500

Samuel L. Phillips and Teresa T. Phillips to George E. Gramling, +/- 2.32 acres Flat Rock Road, $285,000

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Ethan B. Adams and Leigh Ann H. Adams, lot Winsome Forest, $318,000

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Makayla Mas and Sean Mas, lot Winsome Forest, $322,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Eric C. McAlister and Alicia O. McAlister to Jason E. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis, 8.73 acres “Minor Subdivision for Eric C. and Alicia O. McAlister,” $44,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Christy McKinney Hensley and James Duane Hensley to April Starr Reid and Richard Bruce Reid, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $275,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Jennifer Eleana Stuckey from Douglas Eric Stuckey Jr.

Misty Jean R. Tirado from Mitchel F. Tirado

Jennifer Carol Smith-Knox from Lorenzo T. Knox

Roxanne Radford Sanchez from Hans Sanchez Rojas

Anthony B. Nguyen from Katy Lynn Nguyen

Janice E. Bowman from Thomas Lee Harrell II

Pam Denise Smith from Tyrone Bowens

William James Bartels from Amanda Karen Watts-Bartels

Timothy Andrew Holland from Fonda Lasha Holland

Jessica Ross Reed from Carl Russell Derek Reed

Joseph Theodore Heaggans Jr. from Sherry Ann Heaggans

Milton Rutledge III from Sandra Delayne Rutledge

Phillip Steven Baumann Jr. from Cierra Dawn Rice

Kimberlee Jean Perdue from Jesse Vernon Perdue

