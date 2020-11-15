Rockingham County public records

Larry D. Turner to Kimberly H. Woodall and Joshua C. Woodall, lot Monroe and Washington streets, $194,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Charles W. Huested Jr. to Michael Graham Anderson, lots Sharpe Wood Acres, $160,000

McKeown Properties, LLC, of NC, to Justin P. Jay, 2.00 +/- Secondary Subdivision “Plat of Survey for David M. Shelton,” $208,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Thomas J. Dixon and Lisa L. Dixon to J&J Properties of Eden, NC, 2.513 acres NC-65, $135,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Bonnie S. Haley to Andrea D. Smith, 2.00 acres Anglin Mill Road, $79,000

Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans to Nathaniel Ryan Shelton, 8.48 acres “add-on Survey for M/M Gus G. Goulas,” $125,000

Randy L. Bennett to Katherine Louise Miracle and Curtis Jones Bennett III, two tracts Paw Paw Road on NC-1376 and tract 2, “Cobb’s Creek,” $850,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as trustee, to Richard Cole, 2.689 acres Candy Creek Road, $35,000