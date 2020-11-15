 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Records for November 15th:

Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT

Clarence Everett Hilliard Jr. and Diane V. Hilliard to Laura T. Brown and Kim Brown, lot Running Creek Road, $320,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Michael Foy Hall and Charmaine Marie Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, section 1, $350,000

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Joseph P. Shelton and Morgan Leigh Shelton, lots Twin Creeks subdiviosn, final plat Phase V, $185,000

Cynthia V. Kanaley to Gloria V. Bentley and Brandon J. Bentley, 2.017 acres Lauren Road (or NC-1103), $60,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sergio Antonio Bribiesca Leon to Oralia Vanessa B. Reyes, lot Truman Street, $8,000

Sauratown Estates Inc. to Eggleston Construction, LLC, lot Tellowee Road, $10,000

Stacie Corum Mitchell and Bradley Mitchell to Alexandra Caroline Talbert, lot West Hills subdivision, phase III, $81,000

Melodie A-1 Properties, LLC, to Tabitha Nicole Lester, lot Jackson Street, $135,000

Lisa Clark to Tracie Hall Shreve, lot Harris Street, $66,500

Larry D. Turner to Kimberly H. Woodall and Joshua C. Woodall, lot Monroe and Washington streets, $194,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Charles W. Huested Jr. to Michael Graham Anderson, lots Sharpe Wood Acres, $160,000

McKeown Properties, LLC, of NC, to Justin P. Jay, 2.00 +/- Secondary Subdivision “Plat of Survey for David M. Shelton,” $208,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Thomas J. Dixon and Lisa L. Dixon to J&J Properties of Eden, NC, 2.513 acres NC-65, $135,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Bonnie S. Haley to Andrea D. Smith, 2.00 acres Anglin Mill Road, $79,000

Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans to Nathaniel Ryan Shelton, 8.48 acres “add-on Survey for M/M Gus G. Goulas,” $125,000

Randy L. Bennett to Katherine Louise Miracle and Curtis Jones Bennett III, two tracts Paw Paw Road on NC-1376 and tract 2, “Cobb’s Creek,” $850,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as trustee, to Richard Cole, 2.689 acres Candy Creek Road, $35,000

Grace Underwood to Brian P. Marshall and Natasha N. Marshall, lots Pinelake Estates, $16,000

Brandon Blake Hutchens and Alyssa Hutchens to Rosa Nappier, two tracts Bakers Crossroad Road, $120,000

Sandra C. Edmonds to Penny M. Harris, lot Hawthorne Avenue, $100,000

Pamela C. Smith and David N. Smith to Richard E. Stanley and Renee S. Stanley, 40.00 +/- “Plat of Survey for Lisa A. Wisz,” $185,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Matthew Devin Money from Dawn Marie Lawson

Leroy Christopher Burch from Brielle Patrice Tignor

Andrew Alan Rumiano from Maryon Helen Rumiano

David Lawton Poe from Stephanie Thompson Poe

Tonya Hardin Jones from Kiley Arnold Philbeck

Jennifer F. Giles from Jeffery H. Giles

Janis Arlene Holland from Linwood C. Holland

Michael Thornton Asbury from Shelly Marie Asbury

Derrick O. Johnson from Paula Kaye Bowles

Alison Platt Matthews from Mark Andrew Richardson

