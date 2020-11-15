Rockingham County public records

Records for November 15th:
Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT
Clarence Everett Hilliard Jr. and Diane V. Hilliard to Laura T. Brown and Kim Brown, lot Running Creek Road, $320,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Michael Foy Hall and Charmaine Marie Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, section 1, $350,000
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Joseph P. Shelton and Morgan Leigh Shelton, lots Twin Creeks subdiviosn, final plat Phase V, $185,000
Cynthia V. Kanaley to Gloria V. Bentley and Brandon J. Bentley, 2.017 acres Lauren Road (or NC-1103), $60,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sergio Antonio Bribiesca Leon to Oralia Vanessa B. Reyes, lot Truman Street, $8,000
Sauratown Estates Inc. to Eggleston Construction, LLC, lot Tellowee Road, $10,000
Stacie Corum Mitchell and Bradley Mitchell to Alexandra Caroline Talbert, lot West Hills subdivision, phase III, $81,000
Melodie A-1 Properties, LLC, to Tabitha Nicole Lester, lot Jackson Street, $135,000
Lisa Clark to Tracie Hall Shreve, lot Harris Street, $66,500
Larry D. Turner to Kimberly H. Woodall and Joshua C. Woodall, lot Monroe and Washington streets, $194,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Charles W. Huested Jr. to Michael Graham Anderson, lots Sharpe Wood Acres, $160,000
McKeown Properties, LLC, of NC, to Justin P. Jay, 2.00 +/- Secondary Subdivision “Plat of Survey for David M. Shelton,” $208,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Thomas J. Dixon and Lisa L. Dixon to J&J Properties of Eden, NC, 2.513 acres NC-65, $135,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Bonnie S. Haley to Andrea D. Smith, 2.00 acres Anglin Mill Road, $79,000
Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans to Nathaniel Ryan Shelton, 8.48 acres “add-on Survey for M/M Gus G. Goulas,” $125,000
Randy L. Bennett to Katherine Louise Miracle and Curtis Jones Bennett III, two tracts Paw Paw Road on NC-1376 and tract 2, “Cobb’s Creek,” $850,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as trustee, to Richard Cole, 2.689 acres Candy Creek Road, $35,000
Grace Underwood to Brian P. Marshall and Natasha N. Marshall, lots Pinelake Estates, $16,000
Brandon Blake Hutchens and Alyssa Hutchens to Rosa Nappier, two tracts Bakers Crossroad Road, $120,000
Sandra C. Edmonds to Penny M. Harris, lot Hawthorne Avenue, $100,000
Pamela C. Smith and David N. Smith to Richard E. Stanley and Renee S. Stanley, 40.00 +/- “Plat of Survey for Lisa A. Wisz,” $185,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Matthew Devin Money from Dawn Marie Lawson
Leroy Christopher Burch from Brielle Patrice Tignor
Andrew Alan Rumiano from Maryon Helen Rumiano
David Lawton Poe from Stephanie Thompson Poe
Tonya Hardin Jones from Kiley Arnold Philbeck
Jennifer F. Giles from Jeffery H. Giles
Janis Arlene Holland from Linwood C. Holland
Michael Thornton Asbury from Shelly Marie Asbury
Derrick O. Johnson from Paula Kaye Bowles
Alison Platt Matthews from Mark Andrew Richardson
