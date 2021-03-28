Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Cameron Tremaine Morris and Sharamore Evans Morris, lot Winsome Forest, $311,000
Avocet Investments, LLC, to William Paul Killian and Julie Bilivnas Killian, lot Pearman Estates, phase two, $140,000
James Smith Builders, LLC, to Jessica S. League and Eric M. League, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $230,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda Moore Holland to Jeffrey R. Barton and Jennifer Barton, lot Highland Park Drive, $95,000
Diethard Hans Radziwill, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Dr. Nicole Mary Radziwill, and Mary Radziwill, to Carpino Investments 2, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $50,000
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Isaiah Broadnax and Matwaya Kellam, 2.05 acres NC-2106, $182,000
Michael P. Brady and Sheila A. Brady to Gina Bossard, lots Westover, section 4, $66,500
Shelby Jumper to Suzanne Bossard, lot Hundley Drive, $60,000
The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Vivian Anderson, lot The Meadows, phase 2, $189,000
Anthony F. Manza Jr. and Maria De Jesus Helguera-Jimenez to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Early Avenue, $25,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Harry Brandon Smith and Leslie S. Smith to Vanessa Leigh Collins and Christopher John Sica, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ayersville Road or NC-1300, $160,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Joseph Andrew Suo and Tabitha Suo to George Anne Ford, lots “Survey for Eliza Simpson Subdivision,” $186,000
William Brooks Barker and Michelle T. Barker to Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine, lot Deep Springs Country Club, section C, $330,000
Barry Eugene Young and Laurie T. Young to Scott Leon Bryan Sr. and Kristina Lynn Bryan, lots Virgil Hill, $232,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey P. Swisher and Lisa Slade Swisher to Isaiah J. Miller and Ms. Mercedes R. Slade, lot Village Oaks, phase 4, $165,000
Matthew Allen Hill to Kenneth Bauman and Julie Bauman, lot Country Club Road, $335,000
James L. Harris plus John E. Harris and Dorothy Harris to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lots J.D. Walker Estate, $35,000
Kevin W. Corum and Meghan C. Corum to Garrett Coffee, lots River Run, phase one, $228,000
Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Kelly P. Rassette, lots Park Place, phase one, $225,000
Unity Builders Inc. of NC to Patricia Kiser, lot Shamu Drive, $38,000
Frances Lee Faucette Maynard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Brenton T. Maynard, to Ruby C. Thompson, lot Courtland Place, $145,000
Mary Smothers and David Whitfield Smothers to Roger D. Pickard, lots Williams Street and Stokes addition, $117,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Gwendolyn Coleman Campbell and Michael Lynn Campbell to Joshua L. Smith and Christy N. Smith, Parcel D Marion Ridge, phase 4, $60,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Jessie Thomas Foster from Lydya M. Gwyn
Lindsey Junior Graves from Carolyn Diane Adams
Jamie Arlene Royal Hersey from Adam Neil Hersey
David Ian Wilson from Rosemarie San Miguel Wilson
Tonia L. Campbell from Lee Michael Campbell
Calvin Lee Camp from LaVonda L. Camp