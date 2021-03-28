 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Cameron Tremaine Morris and Sharamore Evans Morris, lot Winsome Forest, $311,000

Avocet Investments, LLC, to William Paul Killian and Julie Bilivnas Killian, lot Pearman Estates, phase two, $140,000

James Smith Builders, LLC, to Jessica S. League and Eric M. League, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $230,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda Moore Holland to Jeffrey R. Barton and Jennifer Barton, lot Highland Park Drive, $95,000

Diethard Hans Radziwill, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Dr. Nicole Mary Radziwill, and Mary Radziwill, to Carpino Investments 2, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $50,000

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Isaiah Broadnax and Matwaya Kellam, 2.05 acres NC-2106, $182,000

Michael P. Brady and Sheila A. Brady to Gina Bossard, lots Westover, section 4, $66,500

Shelby Jumper to Suzanne Bossard, lot Hundley Drive, $60,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Vivian Anderson, lot The Meadows, phase 2, $189,000

Anthony F. Manza Jr. and Maria De Jesus Helguera-Jimenez to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Early Avenue, $25,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Harry Brandon Smith and Leslie S. Smith to Vanessa Leigh Collins and Christopher John Sica, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ayersville Road or NC-1300, $160,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Joseph Andrew Suo and Tabitha Suo to George Anne Ford, lots “Survey for Eliza Simpson Subdivision,” $186,000

William Brooks Barker and Michelle T. Barker to Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine, lot Deep Springs Country Club, section C, $330,000

Barry Eugene Young and Laurie T. Young to Scott Leon Bryan Sr. and Kristina Lynn Bryan, lots Virgil Hill, $232,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey P. Swisher and Lisa Slade Swisher to Isaiah J. Miller and Ms. Mercedes R. Slade, lot Village Oaks, phase 4, $165,000

Matthew Allen Hill to Kenneth Bauman and Julie Bauman, lot Country Club Road, $335,000

James L. Harris plus John E. Harris and Dorothy Harris to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lots J.D. Walker Estate, $35,000

Kevin W. Corum and Meghan C. Corum to Garrett Coffee, lots River Run, phase one, $228,000

Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Kelly P. Rassette, lots Park Place, phase one, $225,000

Unity Builders Inc. of NC to Patricia Kiser, lot Shamu Drive, $38,000

Frances Lee Faucette Maynard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Brenton T. Maynard, to Ruby C. Thompson, lot Courtland Place, $145,000

Mary Smothers and David Whitfield Smothers to Roger D. Pickard, lots Williams Street and Stokes addition, $117,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Gwendolyn Coleman Campbell and Michael Lynn Campbell to Joshua L. Smith and Christy N. Smith, Parcel D Marion Ridge, phase 4, $60,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Jessie Thomas Foster from Lydya M. Gwyn

Lindsey Junior Graves from Carolyn Diane Adams

Jamie Arlene Royal Hersey from Adam Neil Hersey

David Ian Wilson from Rosemarie San Miguel Wilson

Tonia L. Campbell from Lee Michael Campbell

Calvin Lee Camp from LaVonda L. Camp

Billy Ray Autry from Ebony Charmere Ingram

Kelsey Renea Scovil from Chance Charles James Scovil

