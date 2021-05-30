Rockingham County public records

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Frank Joseph Fontana to Armando Castaneda Zuniga and Oralia Macias Sandoval, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Northwest Estates on Ellis Road, $85,000

Charles Taylor Sutherland III and Shannon Sutherland to Mary E. Wilkie, lot Third Avenue and Adams Street, $89,000

Mark L. Shelton to Megan Beth Dunlap, lot Rink Road, $163,000

Becky J. Hill to Brian Whittman, lot Old Gibson Road, $80,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Curtis L. Bolick plus Kathy S. Galvan and Lupo Richardo Galvan to Kyle Wayne Tatum, property Comer Road, $14,000

Curtis L. Bolick plus Kathy S. Galvan and Lupo R. Galvan to Ethan Hunter Wood and Katrina Michelle Tatus Wood, lot Comer Road, $15,000

William Tyler Yates and Tabbatha L. Yates to Robert Francis Rettig and Celeste Morehead-Rettig, two tracts NC-135, $241,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Cecelia T. Charlesworth to Joseph Michael Leonard, lots Stone Fox Drive, $78,000

555 Management Inc. to Tarheel Express of Stokesdale Inc., seven tracts, $195,000