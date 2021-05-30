 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property

transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tracy E. Moore and Kenneth Lee Moore Jr. to Ashley E. Marsh and Geoffrey E. Marsh, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $320,000

Virginia H. Podolak to Devin Jae Taylor, plus Tony Jae Taylor and Jennifer M. Taylor, lot Belews Lake Acres, Map 3, $65,000

Thomas Spencer Strader and Kristan Gayle Strader to Brooke Lee Joyce, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase IV, $230,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Sonya Lynette Biggs, lots J.H. Hampton Estates on Klyce Street, $122,000

Diana Kaye Sykes to Wayne B. Parlier and Elizabeth B. Parlier, lot Friendly Road, $25,000

Walter Delmas Saunders and Elizabeth Gail Saunders to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Pitcher Avenue, $19,000

Jeff Randall Garrett Sr. and Catherine Garrett to Leander Adams, lot Ellett Avenue, $78,000

Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Eden NC-349, LLC, of NC, property New Lot 1 on NC-135, $1.96 million

Christopher Cochran and Francis Cochran to Brason Properties, LLC, lot McConnell Street, $26,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Frank Joseph Fontana to Armando Castaneda Zuniga and Oralia Macias Sandoval, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Northwest Estates on Ellis Road, $85,000

Charles Taylor Sutherland III and Shannon Sutherland to Mary E. Wilkie, lot Third Avenue and Adams Street, $89,000

Mark L. Shelton to Megan Beth Dunlap, lot Rink Road, $163,000

Becky J. Hill to Brian Whittman, lot Old Gibson Road, $80,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Curtis L. Bolick plus Kathy S. Galvan and Lupo Richardo Galvan to Kyle Wayne Tatum, property Comer Road, $14,000

Curtis L. Bolick plus Kathy S. Galvan and Lupo R. Galvan to Ethan Hunter Wood and Katrina Michelle Tatus Wood, lot Comer Road, $15,000

William Tyler Yates and Tabbatha L. Yates to Robert Francis Rettig and Celeste Morehead-Rettig, two tracts NC-135, $241,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Cecelia T. Charlesworth to Joseph Michael Leonard, lots Stone Fox Drive, $78,000

555 Management Inc. to Tarheel Express of Stokesdale Inc., seven tracts, $195,000

Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, plus Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer, to Brian Kochan and Cathy Kochan, lot Carly Lane, $142,000

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Equity Trust Custodian for Randy Swift, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase one, $24,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert Lee Craig Jr. to Jeffrey Nathan West and Peggy Michelle West, lot Morgan Drive, $177,000

Michael J. Kinney and Katie Alexander Kinney to Jason M. Tidwell and Jaime L. Tidwell, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $370,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Kevin D. Ford and Natalie Ford, as tenants-by-the-entirety, Subdivision of property of Raymond G. Strader, $160,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court:

Brianna D. Ferguson Meadows from Sherron Antonio Meadows

Brandi Nicole M. Benfield from William Justin Benfield

Jeffrey Strader from Misty Dawn Strader

Kristen J. Doods Sabino from Gregory Philip Sabino

Sandra Kay Williamson Malloy from John Phillip Malloy Jr.

Kristen Nicole Gilreath from Richard Anthony Hall

Shanna Crystal Oxendine from Johnny Earl Oxendine

Tracey Adams Fargis from John Ronald Fargis

Charles Sutton from Terressa Dillard Sutton

Candice Caldwell Drummond from Mark Alan Drummond

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News