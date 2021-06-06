Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ricky Lane Roberts to Terry W. Wright and Wanda L. Taylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $35,000
Seth A. Strayer and Sandy Cox Strayer to Charles Gregory Westbrook and Ashley Forbus Westbrook, tracts $112,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jimmy Howard Lynch Jr. and Jamie Lynch to Nicholas M. Kelley, lot Fraker Place, $80,000
Michael Villarose and Lesley Villarose to Thomas M. White II and Stephanie A. White, lot Price Grange Road, $50,000
Kenneth Moore and Angela Moore to Shauntyle Watson, lot Creekridge, phase 6, $185,000
Ronald Scott Barham and Melanie F. Barham to Alfred B. Lawrence Sr. and Marilyn Lawrence, lot Indian Hills, $364,000
Latino’s Investments Group, LLC, to Freedom Baptist Church of Reidsville Inc., lot Stone Road, $50,000
Phyllis Turner Billingsley and Roger Dale Billingsley to Leah S. Roberts, four tracts, $44,000
Jeremiah Timothy Roark and Emily J. Roark to Patricia B. Houghton, lot Winged Elm Way in The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $340,000
Flippin It Right, LLC, of NC, to Ashlee Shannon Miller, lot Brooks Road, $165,000
Troy R. Reaves II to Chade K. Holmes, lot Benaja Crossing, $110,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Stevens Builders Inc. of NC to Zaw Thiha and Kristi Thiha, “Plat of Survey for Twin Creeks Subdivision-Phase 2 Revised,” $245,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Todd D. Watkins and Faith L. Sims Watkins to Parker Hundley and Antonio Guajardo, 1.5 acres NC-135, $191,000
Jody D. Shepherd and Andrea J. Shepherd to Joseph Lee Dexter and Andrea Nicole Dexter, 1.18 acres NC-770, $200,000
David M. Shelton to Ronald G. Lawrence, Survey for David M. Shelton, $32,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
RD Home Sales Inc. of NC to Abby N. Miller and Eric L. Polen, lots Shannon Forest, section 2, $215,000
Maura Blanca Ortega and Jose Espinoza to Emilee C. Klocke, lot south Scales Street, $125,000
John C. Irvin #1, LLC, of NC, and Shamrock Apartments, LLC, of NC, to Reidsville Roads Apartments, LLC, of NC, property tracts Crescent and Richardson drives, $960,000
John C. Irvin #1, LLC, of Nc, to Reidsville Roads Apartments, LLC, of NC, lot Maiden Lane, $840,000
David E. McNeill and Diane S. McNeill to Francis D. Gaynor, lots Pennrose Park, $308,000
Katie Pancheta Thomas Smith to Maria Soledad Palomino, lot McGehee Street, $80,000
Paul T. Brockett and Margaret R. Brockett to Melanie Austin Neal, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $320,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Ralph Edward Handy and Bonnie S. Handy to Jessica Renee Neugent and Lee Adam Trevino, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, ½ acre property NC-65, $32,000
Divorces granted
Ashley Elizabeth Kibbe from Steven Louis Hutchinson Jr.
Myra Luann Foster from Jeffery Alexander Rivers
Crystal Lynn Phillips Templeton from Jeremy Eugene Templeton
Thien Ly Nu Chau from Kiet Minh Nguyen
Jessica Rohrbach from Matthew Rohrbach
Kimberly Marie Davis from Forrest Lynn Lancaster
Balerie Lynette Robbins Morrow from Gerald Duane Morrow