Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jody A. Harrington and Melody S. Harrington to Stephanie N. DeHart and Michael Douglas DeHart, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $280,000

Sandra C. Vaughn to Johannes Nicholas Roberts, two tracts (including one NC-1133), $130,000

Susan K. Dinkel to Richard Parks Bland Jr. and Amy C. Bland, lot Carousel Lane, $369,500

Efrain Rojas and Ernestina Rojas to Alain J. Racine and Denise E. Racine, lot Twin Creeks, phase 2, $295,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael T. Shropshire and Jeanie H. Shropshire to Johnnie T. Sturgill and Donna Wilson Sturgill, lot Patterson Street, $10,000

MLCH, LLC, to Karl Stuart Bauer, lot West Burton Development, $20,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Daniel M. Smith and Kelly A. Smith to Spencer T. Loye, lot Stone Mountain Road, $170,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

U.S. Bank Trust as trustee to Randy D. Dockery, a Free Trader, and Stacy V. Curry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, two tracts McCoy Toad, $225,000

Brooke P. Powell and Adam G. Powell to Taylor H. Cates and John B. Cates, lot River Run, $245,000

Sagamore Homes NC, Inc. of NC, to Brooke Page Powell and Adam Gray Powell, lot Winsome Forest, $322,000

Heather F. Blakely and Anthony Burtt to Ashleigh M. Pica, a Free Trader, property tracts (NC-87 and add-on), $136,000

Vicki B. Hobbs to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Kristin Leung IRA, lots Lawndale Drive, $107,000

Josefina Leyva and Bernabe Santos Hernandez to Tyler Logan Minter, lot South Scales Street, $155,000

Alta Elledge to Paul Neylon and Jolene Neylon, lot Quail Corners, $180,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Michael H. Bullock and Rhonda R. Bullock to Fred Allen Smith Jr. and Heather Celeste Smith, 14.120 acres NC-1912 (on Stephens Road), $335,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

James L. Ledford and Kimberly R. Ledford to Lewis David Kretschmer and Tonya Marie Kretschmer, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $310,000

Rebecca G. McMillen and Brandon P. McMillen to Tanner Lynn Kendrick, lot Arnolda Acres subdivision, section C, $174,500

Divorces granted

Carroll Wayne Campbell from Wanda Gail Campbell

Michael L. O’Neil from Nia Ramsey

Allyson Chrismon from Zachary Chrismon

John Wayne Martin Jr. from Lucy Norris Martin

Michael Woods Panama Cruz from Jair Panama Cruz

Gidget Ann Addison from Shawn Sherome Addison

Eugenia Celestine Hinkle-Evans from Jenaul Thompson Earl Evans

Lucia Gutierrez from Rafael Antonio Vargas

Karla Alexander Loor from Francisco Xavier Carrillo

Janelle Monay Wilcher from Fernando Roman Jr.

Diallo Antonio Finger from Donna Elizabeth Finger

Chelsea Brooke Dalton from Nathanael G. Watson

Derick William Hannigan from Brooklyn Rose Hadley

Angela Michelle Testerman from Randy Aaron Earp

Michael Jermone Baker from Tanya E. Parker Baker

