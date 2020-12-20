Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jody A. Harrington and Melody S. Harrington to Stephanie N. DeHart and Michael Douglas DeHart, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $280,000
Sandra C. Vaughn to Johannes Nicholas Roberts, two tracts (including one NC-1133), $130,000
Susan K. Dinkel to Richard Parks Bland Jr. and Amy C. Bland, lot Carousel Lane, $369,500
Efrain Rojas and Ernestina Rojas to Alain J. Racine and Denise E. Racine, lot Twin Creeks, phase 2, $295,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael T. Shropshire and Jeanie H. Shropshire to Johnnie T. Sturgill and Donna Wilson Sturgill, lot Patterson Street, $10,000
MLCH, LLC, to Karl Stuart Bauer, lot West Burton Development, $20,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Daniel M. Smith and Kelly A. Smith to Spencer T. Loye, lot Stone Mountain Road, $170,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
U.S. Bank Trust as trustee to Randy D. Dockery, a Free Trader, and Stacy V. Curry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, two tracts McCoy Toad, $225,000
Brooke P. Powell and Adam G. Powell to Taylor H. Cates and John B. Cates, lot River Run, $245,000
Sagamore Homes NC, Inc. of NC, to Brooke Page Powell and Adam Gray Powell, lot Winsome Forest, $322,000
Heather F. Blakely and Anthony Burtt to Ashleigh M. Pica, a Free Trader, property tracts (NC-87 and add-on), $136,000
Vicki B. Hobbs to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Kristin Leung IRA, lots Lawndale Drive, $107,000
Josefina Leyva and Bernabe Santos Hernandez to Tyler Logan Minter, lot South Scales Street, $155,000
Alta Elledge to Paul Neylon and Jolene Neylon, lot Quail Corners, $180,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Michael H. Bullock and Rhonda R. Bullock to Fred Allen Smith Jr. and Heather Celeste Smith, 14.120 acres NC-1912 (on Stephens Road), $335,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
James L. Ledford and Kimberly R. Ledford to Lewis David Kretschmer and Tonya Marie Kretschmer, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $310,000
Rebecca G. McMillen and Brandon P. McMillen to Tanner Lynn Kendrick, lot Arnolda Acres subdivision, section C, $174,500
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Carroll Wayne Campbell from Wanda Gail Campbell
Michael L. O’Neil from Nia Ramsey
Allyson Chrismon from Zachary Chrismon
John Wayne Martin Jr. from Lucy Norris Martin
Michael Woods Panama Cruz from Jair Panama Cruz
Gidget Ann Addison from Shawn Sherome Addison
Eugenia Celestine Hinkle-Evans from Jenaul Thompson Earl Evans
Lucia Gutierrez from Rafael Antonio Vargas
Karla Alexander Loor from Francisco Xavier Carrillo
Janelle Monay Wilcher from Fernando Roman Jr.
Diallo Antonio Finger from Donna Elizabeth Finger
Chelsea Brooke Dalton from Nathanael G. Watson
Derick William Hannigan from Brooklyn Rose Hadley
Angela Michelle Testerman from Randy Aaron Earp
Michael Jermone Baker from Tanya E. Parker Baker
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!