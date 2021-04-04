Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
David Edward Lewis and Angela Robinson Lewis to William Timothy Knight and Amanda Pruitt Knight, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase 3, $59,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Douglas Metcalf and Ji-Young Metcalf, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $340,000
Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert J. Misenheimer, plus Amy Ann Ingram and Larry A. Ingram, to Lauren Blair Ozment and Hunter Stephen Ozment, lot Cary Lane, $150,000
Jonathan David Chambers to Casey S. Neal and Rebekha M. Neal, lot James A. Motsinger property, $141,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, to Roger J. Frederick and Kaye L. Frederick, lots Highland Park subdivision, $81,000
Will Mose Cook III to LSC Properties of NC, LLC, lot Primitive Heights, section 6, on Ewell Street, $11,500
Lonia Wilkerson Artis to Belcher & Belcher Properties II, LLC, lot North Spray Development on Virginia Street, $18,000
Shirley Hundley Freeman to James Berkley Hopkins, lots Irvin River Heights-Stadium Road Development, $150,000
Carmine Graziani to Adalaide H. Hairston, lot Adams Street, $89,000
Alice M. Lawson to Dustin Paul LaBorde and Cynthia Ineze LaBorde, lot Center Church Road (on Economy Home Building Corp.), $125,500
Ray Anthony Graves Jr. to Heather Dawn Webb, lots Mill Avenue, $31,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Sergio A. Guillen Castro to Cesar Gonzalez Cardenas, lot north First Avenue, $85,000
James Walker Hill to Sherry E. Thomas, lot Madison Street and First Avenue, $81,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
David W. Watkins and Carla H. Watkins to Hudson J. McDaniel and Stephanie McDaniel, lot Price and Vernon streets, $114,000
David M. Shelton to Kelvin Randolph Gilbert, lot US-Hwy. 220 Business, $18,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
State Employees’ Credit Union to SECU*RE Inc., lot Old Mill estates, section 1, on Lake Drive, $88,000
Deborah Lynn Lincoln to Maria G. Pacheco, lot Old Mill Estates, section 2, $20,000
George Wayne Emerine and Robin Ann Emerine to Mark H. Ransom and Mary S. Ransom, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, section 3, $485,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Deon Lane Barham and Allison Barham to Giovanni Silio Amaya and Courtney Alexis Amaya, lot Jett Drive, $192,500
Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, to Christa Marie Smith, lot Kolton Lane, $137,500
Linda Walker Perkins to Tony Charles Jones, lot Green Street, $124,000
Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaims Wagoner to Angela C. Shelton, lots South Scales Street, $125,000
John N. Woody and Nancy W. Woody to Garrett Group Real Estate, LLC, 2.06-acre tract NC-2039 or Bethlehem Church Road, $90,000
Brenton Hatfield to Tamesia S. Bondurant, lots Annruston Garden Club (on Russell Avenue), $11,000
Betty Sue Rzucidlo to Arthur Clark Rowe III and Nedine Rowe, lot Westover Drive, $95,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Darrin K. Lons and Reida B. Lons to Mason G. Butt and Caleb A. Butt, lot Arnolda Acres, section A, $170,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Jerry Isley and Mary Isley to Jerry Flippin, lot Longhook Road (or NC-2104), $65,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court:
Omar Barrington Lawrence from Jacqueline Marie Lawrence
Ladrena M. McGee-Williams from Dennis Williams
Karelainia T. Lucas-Donnell from Daron Lamont Donnell
Gwendolyn Dawn Oliver Rushing from Timothy Scott Rushing
Wanda Marie Holmon Hargrove from Mark Antonio Hargrove
Tierra Dionna Christopher from Michael Anthony Christopher
Francesca Pilar Paladino Lux from Steven Wayne Lux