 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David Edward Lewis and Angela Robinson Lewis to William Timothy Knight and Amanda Pruitt Knight, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase 3, $59,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Douglas Metcalf and Ji-Young Metcalf, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $340,000

Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert J. Misenheimer, plus Amy Ann Ingram and Larry A. Ingram, to Lauren Blair Ozment and Hunter Stephen Ozment, lot Cary Lane, $150,000

Jonathan David Chambers to Casey S. Neal and Rebekha M. Neal, lot James A. Motsinger property, $141,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, to Roger J. Frederick and Kaye L. Frederick, lots Highland Park subdivision, $81,000

Will Mose Cook III to LSC Properties of NC, LLC, lot Primitive Heights, section 6, on Ewell Street, $11,500

Lonia Wilkerson Artis to Belcher & Belcher Properties II, LLC, lot North Spray Development on Virginia Street, $18,000

Shirley Hundley Freeman to James Berkley Hopkins, lots Irvin River Heights-Stadium Road Development, $150,000

Carmine Graziani to Adalaide H. Hairston, lot Adams Street, $89,000

Alice M. Lawson to Dustin Paul LaBorde and Cynthia Ineze LaBorde, lot Center Church Road (on Economy Home Building Corp.), $125,500

Ray Anthony Graves Jr. to Heather Dawn Webb, lots Mill Avenue, $31,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Sergio A. Guillen Castro to Cesar Gonzalez Cardenas, lot north First Avenue, $85,000

James Walker Hill to Sherry E. Thomas, lot Madison Street and First Avenue, $81,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

David W. Watkins and Carla H. Watkins to Hudson J. McDaniel and Stephanie McDaniel, lot Price and Vernon streets, $114,000

David M. Shelton to Kelvin Randolph Gilbert, lot US-Hwy. 220 Business, $18,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

State Employees’ Credit Union to SECU*RE Inc., lot Old Mill estates, section 1, on Lake Drive, $88,000

Deborah Lynn Lincoln to Maria G. Pacheco, lot Old Mill Estates, section 2, $20,000

George Wayne Emerine and Robin Ann Emerine to Mark H. Ransom and Mary S. Ransom, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, section 3, $485,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Deon Lane Barham and Allison Barham to Giovanni Silio Amaya and Courtney Alexis Amaya, lot Jett Drive, $192,500

Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, to Christa Marie Smith, lot Kolton Lane, $137,500

Linda Walker Perkins to Tony Charles Jones, lot Green Street, $124,000

Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaims Wagoner to Angela C. Shelton, lots South Scales Street, $125,000

John N. Woody and Nancy W. Woody to Garrett Group Real Estate, LLC, 2.06-acre tract NC-2039 or Bethlehem Church Road, $90,000

Brenton Hatfield to Tamesia S. Bondurant, lots Annruston Garden Club (on Russell Avenue), $11,000

Betty Sue Rzucidlo to Arthur Clark Rowe III and Nedine Rowe, lot Westover Drive, $95,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Darrin K. Lons and Reida B. Lons to Mason G. Butt and Caleb A. Butt, lot Arnolda Acres, section A, $170,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Jerry Isley and Mary Isley to Jerry Flippin, lot Longhook Road (or NC-2104), $65,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court:

Omar Barrington Lawrence from Jacqueline Marie Lawrence

Ladrena M. McGee-Williams from Dennis Williams

Karelainia T. Lucas-Donnell from Daron Lamont Donnell

Gwendolyn Dawn Oliver Rushing from Timothy Scott Rushing

Wanda Marie Holmon Hargrove from Mark Antonio Hargrove

Tierra Dionna Christopher from Michael Anthony Christopher

Francesca Pilar Paladino Lux from Steven Wayne Lux

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News