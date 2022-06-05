Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

David Andrew Chandler and Kristen Nicole Chandler to Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, lot Riverwood Farms, $140,000.

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David Carl Long and Nobleza Quimo Long to Christopher Mann and Natalya Mann, lot Bridlewood Estates, phase 1, $479,000.

Ronald Eugene King and Christy Joy King to Samuel Everett Jr. and Nicole Allen, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase 2, $356,000.

David P. Odom and Teresa B. Odom to Bartholomew Wabol, lot Dogwood Acres subdivision, phase 1, $270,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Kimberly Nester to F2 Homes, LLC, lot South High Street, $15,000.

Crown Shared Holdings Inc. of NC to Oscar Arron Gasca, lots Map of Flint Hill, $41,500.

John T. Starnes Jr. and Tammy S. Starnes to Amie Sims, tract Patrick Street, $132,000.

Roger Lewis Thurman and Gail B. Thurman to Timothy L. Blaine and Lori L. Blaine, lot West Burton Development, $132,500.

Chris Underwood and Kelly Underwood to Deborah Ann Marano and Francis John Marano, lot Lawrence Farm subdivision, $150,000.

Susan Lee Bowers to Rachel D. Crews, two tracts East Stadium Drive, $45,000.

David L. Devine and Robin Shropshire Devine to Richard E. Thornton and Velma Thornton, lot East Aiken Road, $10,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Joanie S. Lederer to Jessica Leann Rorschach, lot North 4th Avenue at Washington Mills Company, $152,500.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

C.W. Roberts Jr. and Carol J. Roberts to Max A. Kitchel and Linda S. Kitchel, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., Map 10, $27,500.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Catherine Gwarek to Francisco J. Garcia Jr. and Amanda T. Garcia, 1.817 acres NC-2381, $165,000.

Colton Ide and Caitlin Marie Moore Ide to Xiomara I. Podhajser, lot Old Mill Estates, section B, $155,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

TNKY Reidsville, LLC, of NC, to Rich, Rich & Phillips, an NC General Partnership, 1.44 acres NC-29 Business, $1.914 million.

Way Street, LLC, to City Storage Reidsville, LLC, of NC, property Way Street, $1.5 million.

Melanie Knight to Marqus Algernon Jones, property J.T. Stallings Farm, $77,000.

Norman Thomas French, a Free Trader, to Richard Dale Hodges and Meghan Taylor Hodges, lot north of Estes Road, $189,500.

Frances Bamba Turner to Michael Brent Frazier and Farrah G. Frazier, 1.369 acres NC-2598 on Cook Florist Road, $140,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Robert Earl Murray and Betty Laverne Murray to Rory Kent Martin, property Gibbs Road, $125,000.

Robert Keith Swift to Jamie M. Williams, lot Hancock Road, $10,000.

Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Kelly Elizabeth Davis and Donald Brian Davis, lot Heritage Place, section 1, $265,000.

Divorces granted in District Court

Amanda Marie Luna from Robert Anthony Carlos.

Tienna Shaquan Daniels from Jonathan Lamar Mickens.

Dana Leigh Courtemanche from Jared Michael Courtemanche.

Ekwere T. Udo from Violet E. Amafule.

Jasmine Flippen from Corey W. Flippen.

Sarah Jones from Joey Jones.

John Henry Ferrell from Teressa G. Ferrell.

Theta Baldwin Miller from Amma Lasta Miller III.

William J. Bowman from Kimberly S. Bowman.

Jennifer Lyn Thompson Spencer from Thomas Benjamin Spencer.

Carmen Denise Smith-Williams from Charles Lamont Williams Jr.