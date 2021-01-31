Rockingham County public records

Samuel J. Byrd and Brenda B. Byrd to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Village of Draper Development (on Delaware Avenue), $23,000

Gloria M. Carroll to Darice Defoggi, lot Chestnut Street, $159,000

Pragnesh Desai and Jayshreeben Desai to Angela Mae Curry and Dudley Cleavon Broadnax, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot The Meadows, phase I, $185,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Robert Bruce Nelson and Vergie Garnica Nelson to Scott Robert Harris and Donnica Payne Harris, 8.064 acres Missouri Lane, $162,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Donald E. Peterson and Carol J. Peterson to Shannon Donald Pickard, lots Chaney Loop, $49,000

Donald Ray Joyce II and Stacey Strader Joyce to Edward C. Anderson and Anita Anderson, lot Church Street, $49,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to James Spinder II and Linda Spinder, lot Sitting Rock Farms, $22,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Michael Fargis Jr. and Rachel L. Fargis to Timothy Martin Bailey, lot Larkwood Drive, $62,500