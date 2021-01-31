Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard A. Baciuska and Karen J. Baciuska to Terry A. Crahen and Mary K. Crahen, lot Seven Creeks, phase I, $242,000
James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Stephen B. Price and Vickie W. Price, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $226,000
Carrie M. Stephens to Thomas Henry Lilly and Tina Wright Lilly, 1.268 acres “Revision of Lots 3&4, phase one, Rolling Brook Estates,” $20,000
Daniel L. Dawson and Tina M. Dawson to Colleen M. Glatzel, lots Hosam Estates, $380,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Jessica Maricela Najarro, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $357,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael Todd Shropshire and Jeanie H. Shropshire to Jolene Marie Buyna, lot Glovenia Street Development, $124,500
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Jonathan Marmelojo-Linan and Synthya Penaloza, lot Church Street, $113,000
Glenn T. Fain to Jackie Duncan and Holly Duncan, lot Victor Street, $23,000
Donald Bryan Denny and Erin Denny, along with Jason Andrew Denny and Michelle Denny, to Henry O’Neil Johnston and Meredith Craig Johnston, lots Whippoorwill Hills, $148,000
Samuel J. Byrd and Brenda B. Byrd to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Village of Draper Development (on Delaware Avenue), $23,000
Gloria M. Carroll to Darice Defoggi, lot Chestnut Street, $159,000
Pragnesh Desai and Jayshreeben Desai to Angela Mae Curry and Dudley Cleavon Broadnax, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot The Meadows, phase I, $185,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Robert Bruce Nelson and Vergie Garnica Nelson to Scott Robert Harris and Donnica Payne Harris, 8.064 acres Missouri Lane, $162,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Donald E. Peterson and Carol J. Peterson to Shannon Donald Pickard, lots Chaney Loop, $49,000
Donald Ray Joyce II and Stacey Strader Joyce to Edward C. Anderson and Anita Anderson, lot Church Street, $49,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to James Spinder II and Linda Spinder, lot Sitting Rock Farms, $22,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Michael Fargis Jr. and Rachel L. Fargis to Timothy Martin Bailey, lot Larkwood Drive, $62,500
Roy Calvin Revelation Siddle and Ivette Siddle, plus Marvin Herbert Siddle and Vickie Siddle, to Beatriz Rojas Salazar, lot South Harris Street, $5,000
Billy Ray Byrd and Amy Marie Byrd to Donna Hanks and Patricia Hanks, lots Pinelake Estate subdivision, $30,000
Brian Hill and Debra Hill to Jessica Lynn Doughty and Justin Rory Hunt, lot north Oakland Avenue, $137,000
Sagamore Homes NC, Inc. of NC, to Justin Travis Williamson and Katherine Elizabeth Williams, lot Winsome Forest on Sugar Maple Trace, $323,000
Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White to Daniel L. Dawson and Tina M. Dawson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $295,000
Lorrie Spicer McKinley and Cory Alan McKinley to Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, on Winsome Laurel Road, $295,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Roy E. Campbell Jr. from Victoria Campbell
Scott Lee Moore from Michiko Michelle Moore
Carolyn Goodwin from Danny Goodwin
Christopher Allen Pickard from April Chilton Pickard
Tawanda Ann Blue Gaither from John Robert Gaither Jr.
Felipa Vallejo from Javier Diaz Moreno
Wanda Justice Smith from Gary Elonza Smith