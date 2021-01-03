Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Karyn M. Narlow and Sandra P. Schatz to Brian Earnhart and Michele Earnhart, lot Leeward Drive, $472,500

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to CIS Financial Services Inc., 1.22 acres on Ellisboro Road, $133,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Rhonda Carol Brunette and Michael Brunette, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $343,500

Larry B. Ferguson and Gail H. Ferguson to Richard L. Ferguson and Andrea M. Figrillo, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, parcels four tracts “Map No. 2, Division of Property of Paul G. Knight Jr.,” $400,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeannine D. Wilkins to LaRinda R. Neal, lot West Burton Development, $147,000

Martha W. Corum and Michael E. Corum to Arthur Herzog and Paulette Herzog, lot Summit Road, $127,500

Faye G. Flint to Jonathan Fugitt and Tyffany Michelle Weddle Fugitt, lot Lake Street, $116,000

Diane K. Guest to Alan Carpino and Doris Carpino, lot The Village, section one, $130,000