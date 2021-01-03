Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Karyn M. Narlow and Sandra P. Schatz to Brian Earnhart and Michele Earnhart, lot Leeward Drive, $472,500
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to CIS Financial Services Inc., 1.22 acres on Ellisboro Road, $133,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Rhonda Carol Brunette and Michael Brunette, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $343,500
Larry B. Ferguson and Gail H. Ferguson to Richard L. Ferguson and Andrea M. Figrillo, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, parcels four tracts “Map No. 2, Division of Property of Paul G. Knight Jr.,” $400,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeannine D. Wilkins to LaRinda R. Neal, lot West Burton Development, $147,000
Martha W. Corum and Michael E. Corum to Arthur Herzog and Paulette Herzog, lot Summit Road, $127,500
Faye G. Flint to Jonathan Fugitt and Tyffany Michelle Weddle Fugitt, lot Lake Street, $116,000
Diane K. Guest to Alan Carpino and Doris Carpino, lot The Village, section one, $130,000
Ms. Christa Matheson to Margaret Cox, lot Meadowgreen Village, $110,000
Wright Wright & Maddrey, LLC, of NC, to 323W Stadium Dr. LLC, of Wyoming, 3.851 acres property “Plat of Survey for Wright Wright & Maddrey, LLC,” $2.765 million
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Hunter K. Walker and Savannah Walker, lot Meadow Greens Development, section 1, $198,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to John F. Lampkins and Mona Lisa Lampkins, lots W.M. Meeks property on Settlement Loop, $166,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ruth E. Stevenson to Vicki W. Newberry, lot Breckenridge subdivision on Steamboat Drive, $60,000
Robert A. Baum Jr. and Joan Baum to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $10,000
Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Jason C. Berke and Hilary C. Berke, lot Marguerite Trace in The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 3, $45,000
Suzanne Forbes Howard to Pamela Stone Cockerham and Fred Edward Cockerham, lot Lawndale Drive, $72,000
Elton H. Trent III and Sallie E. Trent to Robert R. Dixon and Wendy L. Jordan, tracts Country Club Drive (4.49 acres) and South Park Drive (5.43 acres), $565,000
MLW Investment Properties, LLC, to Joseph Phillip England Jr. and Katrina Crews England, lot Brooks Road, $125,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Gregory J. Gunderson and Judy M. Gunderson to Todd P. Gunderson, lot Pleasant Lane, $117,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Angela Marie Mullen Lowery from Michael Anthony Lowery
Brian Keith Helms from Tammy Marie Booth
Candace Marie Ahrens Anderson from Andrew Mitchell Anderson
Paul David Simons from Loretta E. Simons
Sabrina Kay Willis Kallman from Andrew Lars Kallman
Arthur James Lane Jr. from Eunice Sharee Lane
Stacey Elizabeth Lingerfelt from Joseph Lee Bridges
Amanda Eason Key from Jeremy Harrison Blackwell
Christy Lynn Sellers from John Christopher Sellers
Miguel Angel Flores from Victoria Marie Flores
David Ray Osborne Jr. from Robin Lynn Osborne
Johnny Cruz from Debra Diane Cruz