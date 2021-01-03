 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Karyn M. Narlow and Sandra P. Schatz to Brian Earnhart and Michele Earnhart, lot Leeward Drive, $472,500

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to CIS Financial Services Inc., 1.22 acres on Ellisboro Road, $133,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Rhonda Carol Brunette and Michael Brunette, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $343,500

Larry B. Ferguson and Gail H. Ferguson to Richard L. Ferguson and Andrea M. Figrillo, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, parcels four tracts “Map No. 2, Division of Property of Paul G. Knight Jr.,” $400,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeannine D. Wilkins to LaRinda R. Neal, lot West Burton Development, $147,000

Martha W. Corum and Michael E. Corum to Arthur Herzog and Paulette Herzog, lot Summit Road, $127,500

Faye G. Flint to Jonathan Fugitt and Tyffany Michelle Weddle Fugitt, lot Lake Street, $116,000

Diane K. Guest to Alan Carpino and Doris Carpino, lot The Village, section one, $130,000

Ms. Christa Matheson to Margaret Cox, lot Meadowgreen Village, $110,000

Wright Wright & Maddrey, LLC, of NC, to 323W Stadium Dr. LLC, of Wyoming, 3.851 acres property “Plat of Survey for Wright Wright & Maddrey, LLC,” $2.765 million

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Hunter K. Walker and Savannah Walker, lot Meadow Greens Development, section 1, $198,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to John F. Lampkins and Mona Lisa Lampkins, lots W.M. Meeks property on Settlement Loop, $166,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ruth E. Stevenson to Vicki W. Newberry, lot Breckenridge subdivision on Steamboat Drive, $60,000

Robert A. Baum Jr. and Joan Baum to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $10,000

Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Jason C. Berke and Hilary C. Berke, lot Marguerite Trace in The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 3, $45,000

Suzanne Forbes Howard to Pamela Stone Cockerham and Fred Edward Cockerham, lot Lawndale Drive, $72,000

Elton H. Trent III and Sallie E. Trent to Robert R. Dixon and Wendy L. Jordan, tracts Country Club Drive (4.49 acres) and South Park Drive (5.43 acres), $565,000

MLW Investment Properties, LLC, to Joseph Phillip England Jr. and Katrina Crews England, lot Brooks Road, $125,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Gregory J. Gunderson and Judy M. Gunderson to Todd P. Gunderson, lot Pleasant Lane, $117,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Angela Marie Mullen Lowery from Michael Anthony Lowery

Brian Keith Helms from Tammy Marie Booth

Candace Marie Ahrens Anderson from Andrew Mitchell Anderson

Paul David Simons from Loretta E. Simons

Sabrina Kay Willis Kallman from Andrew Lars Kallman

Arthur James Lane Jr. from Eunice Sharee Lane

Stacey Elizabeth Lingerfelt from Joseph Lee Bridges

Amanda Eason Key from Jeremy Harrison Blackwell

Christy Lynn Sellers from John Christopher Sellers

Miguel Angel Flores from Victoria Marie Flores

David Ray Osborne Jr. from Robin Lynn Osborne

Johnny Cruz from Debra Diane Cruz

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News