Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Daniel J. Zeller and Susan J. Zeller to Daren Benjamin Zeller and Danielle W. Zeller, lot North Trogdon Drive in Westover Hills, $113,500

Edward F. Kejar and Lois P. Kejar to Thomas D. Scott, lot Irvin River Heights, $210,000

MDH Unlimited, LLC, of NC, to Mark C. Fain, lot Delaware Avenue Development, $122,500

Kimberly M. Thompson and Gary Thompson to Katie Kinney and Michael J. Kinney, lot Glovenia Street Development, $45,000

Larry Williams and Laverne Williams to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, lot Roosevelt Street, $25,000

Debra Mayes Barham and William S. Barham, plus Judy Mayes McCrickard and Timothy Samuel McCrickard to Brandon Nicholas Reinbold, lot Draper Development, Sheet 3 of 3, $72,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Tiffany Lynn Watson to Jeffrey Hoczela, lot The Country, section 3, $198,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Richard G. Beeson and Cathy W. Beeson to Robert Allen Rothe Jr. and Stephanie Poole Rothe, property Greensboro National Golf Course, section 3, $525,000

Avocet Investments, LLC, to David Lee Morgan and Jean Marie Morgan, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $77,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Anthony Nichols and Kimberly Nichols to Lakeisha Galloway, lot South Belmont subdivision, $242,500

Nathan M. Strader and Carol M. Strader to Jackie Gordon Talton and Becky Lewis Talton, lot Wentworth Street, $68,000

SECU*RE Inc. to Morgan Blake, lot River Run subdivision, phase 1, $224,000

Robert Allen Rothe Jr. and Stephanie Poole Rothe to Brandon J. Ellison and Eva A. Elison, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, part 2, $359,000

Early Falson Properties Inc. of NC to Juanita W. Gunter, lots Courtland Place, $29,000

Ray T. Swanson and Deborah J. Swanson to Jason Lewis Williamson, lot Map of Cambridge, section 1, $72,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Thomas D. Scott to Wayne Portier and Kathleen M. Portier, 2.804 acres NC-700, $295,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Jennifer L. Moore, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $13,000

Roberta B. Strider to Patrick Charles Walker and Gretchen Keckler Walker, two tracts US-158, $300,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Lemmie E. Joyce and Melinda H. Joyce to James Duane Hensley and Christy M. Hensley, lot with side NC-87, $75,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Susan Michelle Hogsed from Jody Lee Hogsed

Arnett Cerrone Banks from Janetta Luviania Banks

Kendal Kristine Speagle Steele from Christopher Ray Steele

Yelizaveta Chaykovskaya from Volodimir Melnichuk

Miranda Dianette Crawford Hinton from Jimmy Dean Hinton

Anthony Tyrone Greene from Candice Watts Greene

Katherine Colleen Sanders from Ian Marcel Sanders

Joseph Michael Selph from Malerie Lurose Selph

Michelle Louise Harleaux from Tony Jarrod Matthews

Joanne Kenley Brown Durham from Barry Franklin Durham

Myra Gail Huffman Gomez from Jose Amadeo Gomez Lopez

Paul Joseph Gerald from Wanda Gail Domanski

